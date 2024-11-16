Elevate Your French Toast Bakes With These Unexpected Mix-Ins

Picture this: it's a nice, cozy Sunday morning. You got to sleep in a bit and you have a fresh pot of coffee brewing. You're still in your pajamas and plan to snuggle up under a big, fluffy blanket with a new book. But before that, you want to make a delicious breakfast. You find some nice, crusty bread on the counter to make a French toast bake — but what should you mix into the recipe? The options are seemingly limitless, so to make it easier just ask the expert! Kyle Mendenhall, the Senior Director of Culinary Innovation at Snooze A.M. Eatery has some ideas starting with the soak itself.

"I love to use cardamom and nutmeg in my custard soak (along with cinnamon)," Mendenhall told The Takeout. It's a great suggestion because the combination really adds some warmth to the flavors mixed into the whole casserole and the cardamom in particular adds an unexpected minty and citrusy punch. You can also add a splash of vanilla or almond extract to elevate the dish further. If you're really getting creative, you can also add in a splash of bourbon or some brown sugar for more depth in the actual soak for the bread. You might even try adding some vanilla pudding mix to your custard. Heck, why not try it all and report back?