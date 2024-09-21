Are Bacon Bits Actually Made From Pork?

Juicy and versatile, pork allows for a variety of delicious recipes that meat lovers enjoy cooking (and eating!). Who could say no to simmered carnitas tacos or a roast pork belly? But, sometimes, all you want is a bit of pork to garnish a meal rather than having it be the star of the evening. This is where bacon bits come in handy, elevating dishes like deviled eggs, loaded potatoes, pasta carbonara, and salads. It's possible to make bits at home, but many people opt for store-bought products that can last longer, and that are readily available.

Perhaps because of their popularity, store-bought bacon bits have been at the center of culinary controversy, with some consumers wondering whether they're made from real bacon. The question seems to have stemmed from the fact that bits don't have to be refrigerated, as well as growing skepticism surrounding ingredients in manufactured products.

This isn't the first time that pork has been scrutinized: There was also a (debunked) culinary conspiracy theory that Aldi's bacon was lab-grown. While some of these fears have turned out to be unfounded, people simply want to know that they're actually eating what they think they're eating. If you've been wondering this, the answer is that, yes, bacon bits are made with real bacon ... most of the time.