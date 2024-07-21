No, Your Bacon From Aldi Is Not Lab-Grown

Unfortunately, Aldi has yet to reveal the actual source of its bacon. Let's back up, though. One of the ways Aldi can offer its items for such low prices is that it sells mostly house brands — meaning it sources its products from the same manufacturers as name brands, but puts its own label on it. This saves Aldi, and its customers, some money.

Advertisement

However, when an item is recalled, the FDA recall website, as well as Aldi's own site, lists not only the store brand, but the original manufacturer of the product as well. This is how Aldi shoppers can learn that Simply Nature Organic Poppy Seed Dressing was, as of 2021, actually made by Drew's Organics, LLC. On the one hand, it's lucky that so far, Appleton Farms bacon hasn't been the subject of a recall; on the other, it does mean inquiring minds still don't know the actual manufacturer of the product. It could very well be a variety of suppliers, as Aldi sources some of its meat from different regional farms. One thing we do know is that the bacon certainly comes from a farm in the U.S., as the company must state the country of origin if the meat is sourced internationally.

Advertisement