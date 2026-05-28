12 Best Ways To Repurpose Stale Bread Into Something Delicious

If you are a serious cook, you'll know that no bread goes to waste when you have the option of making homemade breadcrumbs in your pantry. The process to make your own breadcrumbs could not be simpler. Once your bread is completely dry, blitz it in a food processor until you reach the texture you want. You could do fine crumbs for coatings, coarser crumbs for binding, and the bigger pieces for toppings that need extra bite.

One important caveat: Your bread must always be fully dry before blending. Any moisture and you run the risk of moldy crumbs. When in doubt, spread your bread pieces on a baking tray and leave them in a low oven for up to 30 minutes. Store dried breadcrumbs in an airtight jar in the refrigerator and they will last for several weeks. You can also pop them in the freezer for several months.

As a finishing element, do not sleep on gremolata breadcrumbs. Lisa Keys makes a strong case for them. "Simply fry breadcrumbs in olive oil or butter with fresh herbs and garlic," she suggests. "Toss in some lemon zest and sprinkle on pasta, seafood, roasted vegetables, [and] eggs. ... It's a versatile crunchy finish that adds incredible texture and flavor."