Instantly Elevate Any Salad With One Homemade Addition

There are a ton of ways to up your salad game. From mixing different types of greens, to picking the perfect salad dressing, to adding french fries (which makes it into a Pittsburgh salad), there are hardly "rules" when it comes to building a bowl full of greens and toppings. Of course, for many, croutons are an absolute must. They add satisfying crunch, flavor, and a coveted dose of carbs. Store bought croutons will work, but making your own croutons is so easy and delicious that you may never buy them from the store again once you've made a couple batches.

All you really need is some bread and oil or butter, although adding seasonings is always a good idea. And while some may say that you must use stale bread to make croutons, fresh bread can work, too. Using one or two-day old bread will give you more of that signature crunch that's associated with salad croutons, while fresh bread will result in croutons that are crispy on the outside and a little soft on the inside. Truthfully, many people prefer them like this anyways.

You can use everything from white sandwich bread, crusty artisan sourdough loaves, or baguettes. Cube the bread and toss it with olive or avocado oil. You can also use melted butter, ideally clarified butter. If making your own, be sure to look for the signs to indicate when the clarified butter is done. Add your seasonings and bake the croutons in a hot oven until they are golden brown. You can also toast them in a skillet or brown them in an air fryer.