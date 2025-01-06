Here's How To Pick The Perfect Salad Dressing For Your Greens
Like most of the greatest food combinations in history — peanut butter and jelly, macaroni and cheese, cookies and milk, and mashed potatoes and gravy — salad dressing and greens fits in perfectly, right? Well, not exactly, but they might just need a better public relations team. The memo clearly has not made it around on how to achieve a winning match between these two, or the combination would definitely be considered one of the greats!
The art and science behind mastering a balanced salad (or any dish for that matter) is all about having the greens and dressing complement one another. You wouldn't pair a perfectly seared steak with a side of cucumbers, or a glass of cabernet wine with Japanese-style egg salad. In these instances, the delicate component is overpowered by a more robust one. Instead, you should combine foods that share similar profiles, and this philosophy is also applicable when combining greens and salad dressings.
There are hearty and soft varieties of lettuces and greens. In the world of salad dressings, there are thick, dairy-based options and thinner, lighter vinaigrettes. Heartier greens have the integrity to withstand thick and creamy dressings or very acidic ones. Softer lettuces are easily weighed down with thicker sauces, so a vinaigrette-type of salad dressing is far more suitable.
Dressing for the occasion
Hearty vegetables, like kale, collards, shaved Brussels sprouts, and cabbage, tend to be more bitter. In order to counteract the bitterness of these greens, complementing the flavors here with a boldly acidic salad dressing is key. Try a vinaigrette made from different types of vinegar, citrus juices, or yogurt to mellow-out bitterness with a sour, tangy flavor. For example, a lemon and Dijon mustard vinaigrette pairs fantastically with kale. If you're a fan of dairy-based or creamy numbers, like classic ranch, bottled Caesar dressing, or a homemade tahini sauce, heartier greens should be your go-to, as well. They are sturdy enough in texture to not immediately wilt once dressed with something heavy.
On the other hand, softer greens, such as tender lettuces, spring mix, baby spinach, and young arugula, have a mild flavor and wilt very easily. These greens are complemented best with slightly acidic dressings since their flavor is already muted, so opting for a sweeter, more delicate vinaigrette is best. Something like a fig balsamic vinaigrette pairs beautifully with arugula. Marinating or massaging any type of softer green is also never recommended, no matter what kind of vinaigrette is being used — they are so fragile that anything except being lightly tossed will wilt them away to nothingness. Salad dressing and greens may never end up being the time-honored combination that french fries and ketchup are, but at least if you're ever looking for a way to jazz-up your vegetable intake, you know how to create restaurant-worthy salad pairings.