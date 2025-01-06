Here's How To Pick The Perfect Salad Dressing For Your Greens

Like most of the greatest food combinations in history — peanut butter and jelly, macaroni and cheese, cookies and milk, and mashed potatoes and gravy — salad dressing and greens fits in perfectly, right? Well, not exactly, but they might just need a better public relations team. The memo clearly has not made it around on how to achieve a winning match between these two, or the combination would definitely be considered one of the greats!

The art and science behind mastering a balanced salad (or any dish for that matter) is all about having the greens and dressing complement one another. You wouldn't pair a perfectly seared steak with a side of cucumbers, or a glass of cabernet wine with Japanese-style egg salad. In these instances, the delicate component is overpowered by a more robust one. Instead, you should combine foods that share similar profiles, and this philosophy is also applicable when combining greens and salad dressings.

There are hearty and soft varieties of lettuces and greens. In the world of salad dressings, there are thick, dairy-based options and thinner, lighter vinaigrettes. Heartier greens have the integrity to withstand thick and creamy dressings or very acidic ones. Softer lettuces are easily weighed down with thicker sauces, so a vinaigrette-type of salad dressing is far more suitable.