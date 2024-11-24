It's Absurdly Easy To Make Your Own Tahini Sauce

If you're a fan of Middle Eastern food, you're undoubtedly well-acquainted with tahini sauce. Not only is it as ubiquitous on falafel sandwiches as ketchup is on hamburgers, but it also makes a great dip for pita triangles and other appetizers. If you learn to make your own, you'll find DIY tahini sauce to be a great topper for vegan sandwiches and it can even make cabbage more exciting. In case you're thinking that making your own condiments might be a bit of a stretch, we have it on good authority that tahini sauce is incredibly simple and easy to make.

CJ Jacobson, a one-time "Top Chef" contestant turned restaurateur, knows a thing or two about Middle Eastern food. He is part-owner of the two Mediterranean eateries Aba and Ēma, both of which feature tahini-sauced falafel on the menu. Jacobson sums up the sauce in just a single sentence, telling The Takeout: "For a perfect sandwich sauce, mix tahini paste with water, garlic, and lemon juice." If you get the proportions right, he says the mixture should be "smooth and creamy with just the right amount of acidity." If you want a blueprint, check out our lentil rice ball recipe. Not only does it make for a tasty vegetarian appetizer, but it also includes instructions for making a lemony tahini sauce dip.