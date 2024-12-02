Here's How To Best Dry Out Bread For Stuffing

When the holidays roll around, people start to get excited about the delicious array of seasonal food and drink that will soon grace their tables. No matter what your favorite part of the festive feast a bowl of homemade stuffing really completes the spread. Stuffing is one of those dishes that only requires a few ingredients but whipping it up by hand can make all the difference taste-wise. There are tons of stuffing variations you can play with such as using croissants for an extra buttery texture or enhancing the flavors by adding winter veg. However, if you love a classic stuffing recipe, you'll know that one ingredient holds it all together — the bread.

To give stuffing its perfect crumbly texture, you need to dry your bread beforehand. There are two main ways to do this: air-drying or baking in the oven. While some cooks choose to air-dry their bread on the counter, drying it in the oven will give you better results. You can also toss your bread in the air fryer right before you cook. However, if you want to make the crispiest bread cubes that brilliantly absorb flavor, the oven has got to be your go-to.