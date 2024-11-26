How To Give Your Turkey Gravy A Rich, Brown Color

Gravy, of course, serves a valuable purpose on the Thanksgiving table. It's perfect for pouring over your turkey and mashed potatoes, and it's especially handy if your aunt overcooked her bird and you need some moisture to power through the napkin-like texture of the white meat. But honestly, it just completes the picture: you want that silky, picturesque sauce, with its deep rich color, cascading down your meal and onto your plate. And sometimes, even the best store-bought gravy won't cut it. Luckily for you, Russell Kook, executive chef of the Chicago restaurant, The Bellevue, has some handy tips on how to make sure your gravy is just the right shade of brown.

You may know Russell Kook from his appearance on Season 8 of "Hell's Kitchen", where he finished as the runner-up to Nona Sivley. He's done quite well for himself since then, having worked in restaurants like Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse and Hugo's Frog Bar and Fish House before opening the Bellevue. So listen to him when he tells you to roast your turkey bones. "Getting that perfect brown gravy color starts with roasting the bones and browning the ingredients," he tells us. "Roast your turkey bones until they're deep golden brown, and don't rush your roux — it needs to reach a deep caramel color."