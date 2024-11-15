Here's When You Should Start Thawing Your Turkey For Holiday Dinners

Playing host during the holidays can feel like a daunting task. There's the duty of arranging the table, decorating the house, picking the best side dishes, and finding a large enough turkey. There's also the task of actually cooking the turkey, which is an art form all on its own. These days, there are all sorts of wacky, untraditional ways to cook a turkey –- everything from brining the turkey in pickle juice to a buffalo oven-roasted turkey –- but the pressure remains in figuring out just when to begin the turkey preparations. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the safest way to thaw your turkey is in the refrigerator, with thawing time varying depending on the bird's size and weight. If you're worried about accidentally getting sick from your Thanksgiving meal, it's best to follow good food safety guidelines.

A frozen turkey can stay in the freezer indefinitely, but being frozen solid makes planning the thawing time more difficult. An easy way to assess thaw time is to remember that it takes one day of thawing for every four to five pounds of the turkey. For example, a 4 to 12-pound turkey will need one to three days in the fridge. For a 16 to 20-pound turkey, plan on moving the turkey from the freezer to the fridge four to five days before the holiday. Although thawing in the refrigerator is the USDA's safest method, there are other safe options if you accidentally leave the thawing to the last minute.