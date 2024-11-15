Here's When You Should Start Thawing Your Turkey For Holiday Dinners
Playing host during the holidays can feel like a daunting task. There's the duty of arranging the table, decorating the house, picking the best side dishes, and finding a large enough turkey. There's also the task of actually cooking the turkey, which is an art form all on its own. These days, there are all sorts of wacky, untraditional ways to cook a turkey –- everything from brining the turkey in pickle juice to a buffalo oven-roasted turkey –- but the pressure remains in figuring out just when to begin the turkey preparations. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the safest way to thaw your turkey is in the refrigerator, with thawing time varying depending on the bird's size and weight. If you're worried about accidentally getting sick from your Thanksgiving meal, it's best to follow good food safety guidelines.
A frozen turkey can stay in the freezer indefinitely, but being frozen solid makes planning the thawing time more difficult. An easy way to assess thaw time is to remember that it takes one day of thawing for every four to five pounds of the turkey. For example, a 4 to 12-pound turkey will need one to three days in the fridge. For a 16 to 20-pound turkey, plan on moving the turkey from the freezer to the fridge four to five days before the holiday. Although thawing in the refrigerator is the USDA's safest method, there are other safe options if you accidentally leave the thawing to the last minute.
Other safe methods for thawing your turkey when time is tight
The refrigerator is the safest method of thawing a turkey, but the process can take multiple days. If you don't have the time to wait, there are other safe ways to thaw a turkey, including cold water thawing and microwave thawing. For cold water thawing, leave your turkey in its wrapping and fill your sink with cold water, submerging it completely. A good rule of thumb is to allow 30 minutes of thawing for every one pound of turkey. This means that a 4 to 12-pound turkey will take somewhere between two and six hours, while a 16 to 20-pound turkey will need eight to ten hours, and so on. The cold water keeps the turkey at a safe temperature while it thaws, but be sure to replace the water every 30 minutes to maintain its chill.
Microwave thawing is another safe option. Remove all wrapping and place the turkey on a microwave-safe surface. General advice is to allow six minutes for every one pound of turkey, flipping and turning the meat frequently throughout the thawing process. That means a 4 to 12-pound turkey will take between 24 and 72 minutes in the microwave, a 16 to 20-pound turkey will take 96 to 120 minutes, and so on. This is a much faster method but comes with its own set of challenges. Whichever way you decide to thaw your turkey, always follow safe thawing practices to prevent bacteria growth and enjoy a worry-free holiday meal!