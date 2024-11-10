How To Minimize The Risk Of Getting Sick From Your Thanksgiving Meal

The time to fill your plate with roast turkey, stuffing, gravy, and all the fixings is so close we can taste it. On the other hand, your Thanksgiving meal shouldn't come with a side of food poisoning that carries on for days afterward. As it turns out, your feast can make you and your guests sick if it contains foodborne illness-causing bacteria like salmonella.

This bacteria is somewhat of an invisible culprit, as it can infect food at any point in the cooking process without you even knowing. However, you'll piece it together when symptoms like stomach pains and nausea appear after gobbling up that meal. "The CDC does not collect data specifically related to holidays, but some foods people enjoy during Thanksgiving can lead to serious foodborne illnesses, if the foods aren't properly handled, cooked, stored, or reheated," Laura Ford, epidemiologist in the division of foodborne, waterborne, and environmental diseases at the CDC, shared with Today.

Despite these risks, there's no need to rethink your turkey day dinner plans. Reducing cross-contamination throughout preparation means you're in the clear for enjoying those hearty favorites — right up until it's time to throw out your Thanksgiving leftovers.