Enhance Your Thanksgiving Stuffing With This Fall Vegetable
Americans have a surprising number of ingredients they enjoy making stuffing with. Be it fresh-shucked oysters, spicy kimchi, or duck fat, people love to riff on a classic. But if you're trying to please both hardcore traditionalists and insufferable food snobs, there's certainly some more subtle additions that can keep everyone happy during the holiday feast. At its simplest, stuffing is basically dried, rustic bread cubes mixed and baked with homemade poultry stock and fresh herbs like the Simon & Garfunkel classic (parsley, sage, rosemary, and thyme). But just because it's a cornerstone of the traditional Thanksgiving dinner doesn't mean it can't be improved upon.
Russell Kook, Executive Chef at The Bellevue in Chicago, likes to add diced and blanched butternut squash for a creative twist on traditional stuffing. "Its natural sweetness brings a delightful contrast to the savory herbs and spices typically used in stuffing, creating a beautifully balanced dish," Kook told The Takeout. "The tender squash adds a pop of vibrant color and a silky texture that complements the heartiness of the bread and other ingredients." One of the creamier winter squashes, butternut squash is also high in Vitamins A and C, so you'll get a tiny nutritional boost along with those buttery carbs. If you somehow happen to have time on your hands in the midst of holiday dinner prep, consider roasting or sautéing the squash to caramelize their natural sugars before mixing into your stuffing.
From stuffing to showstopper
When it comes to choosing your squash, you'll want to pick one that feels heavy for its size with a hard skin and matte finish. With this dish, it's best if you peel and de-seed the squash before cutting it into bite-sized cubes. Whether you choose to roast, sauté, or blanch, Chef Kook recommended you "pair it with a hint of nutmeg or cinnamon to enhance its warmth, or toss it with a drizzle of maple syrup... for an extra layer of flavor." You could also add dried cranberries or toasted pecans if you'd like to keep it on the sweeter side, or add a sprinkle of goat cheese or Parmesan for a savory creaminess.
You'll want to cook the squash until it's tender but still holds its shape before folding it into the bread mixture for baking. This will prevent any mushiness in your final dish — because no one likes a soggy stuffing. Technically, since this dish is cooked outside of the turkey, it's actually a dressing, but maybe save the stuffing versus dressing debate for when your dinner party needs a low-stakes conversation starter. "Butternut squash isn't just an unexpected addition," noted Kook. "It's a standout ingredient that can transform your stuffing from a side dish to a showstopper."