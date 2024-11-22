Enhance Your Thanksgiving Stuffing With This Fall Vegetable

Americans have a surprising number of ingredients they enjoy making stuffing with. Be it fresh-shucked oysters, spicy kimchi, or duck fat, people love to riff on a classic. But if you're trying to please both hardcore traditionalists and insufferable food snobs, there's certainly some more subtle additions that can keep everyone happy during the holiday feast. At its simplest, stuffing is basically dried, rustic bread cubes mixed and baked with homemade poultry stock and fresh herbs like the Simon & Garfunkel classic (parsley, sage, rosemary, and thyme). But just because it's a cornerstone of the traditional Thanksgiving dinner doesn't mean it can't be improved upon.

Russell Kook, Executive Chef at The Bellevue in Chicago, likes to add diced and blanched butternut squash for a creative twist on traditional stuffing. "Its natural sweetness brings a delightful contrast to the savory herbs and spices typically used in stuffing, creating a beautifully balanced dish," Kook told The Takeout. "The tender squash adds a pop of vibrant color and a silky texture that complements the heartiness of the bread and other ingredients." One of the creamier winter squashes, butternut squash is also high in Vitamins A and C, so you'll get a tiny nutritional boost along with those buttery carbs. If you somehow happen to have time on your hands in the midst of holiday dinner prep, consider roasting or sautéing the squash to caramelize their natural sugars before mixing into your stuffing.