Your Stale Sourdough Isn't Hopeless: This Quick Trick Brings It Back To Life

The proverb "when life gives you lemons, make lemonade" applies to a plethora of life's discouraging, unforeseen situations, certainly including how to deal with sourdough bread that's on the decline. Stale sourdough is terrific for making French toast, whipping up a batch of bread pudding, and creating crispy homemade croutons. For sandwiches, however, it doesn't hit the mark. Thankfully, all is not lost if you discover your sourdough is drying out. By reintroducing moisture to your hard loaf, you can bring it back to life and enjoy the lunch you're craving.

This trick doesn't require any fancy equipment or culinary know-how. If your sourdough is just starting to go stale, preheat your oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. If it feels like you would chip a tooth trying to bite into it, crank it up to 375. While the oven heats, run tap water over the whole loaf. Not to the point that it's sopping wet, mind you. An even layer of moisture on the crust is ideal.

Put the stale sourdough right on the oven rack and bake for 5 to 20 minutes, depending on the size (larger loaves will require a longer baking time). Once your kitchen starts to smell like a bakery, pull the sourdough out with oven mitts and gently squeeze it. The crust should remain firm, but the loaf should have some give, indicating the interior has regained its soft crumb.