5 Costco Foods You Need To Try Before Summer Ends

If you see an Ataulfo mango, buy it! I grew up calling these honey mangoes, and when they were available we would buy the box. Also called champagne mangoes, this fruit is grown in Mexico and harvested between February and August. When ripe, Ataulfos are creamy, sweet, and juicy with a custard-like texture. They're one of the least fibrous types of mango and are rarely tart or sour. They also have relatively thin skin, making them easier to peel than other varieties, like the standard green and red Tommy Atkins mango. In fact, once you've tried Ataulfo mangoes you may turn your nose up at their larger cousins.

Costco shoppers can pick up six-packs of Ataulfo mangoes sourced from Mexico, Peru, Ecuador, and Brazil. If you're new to these mangoes and want to keep things simple, they're great plain, in a fruit salad, or with the classic combination of lime juice and the tangy Mexican spice blend known as Tajin. More adventurous tropical fruit lovers could pick up some sticky rice and coconut milk to pair with perfectly ripe, sliced champagne mango, or use some of the fruit to whip up a simple summer sorbet. There are plenty of ways to serve Ataulfo mangoes, and if you're anything like me and my family you'll probably be buying them all summer long (and daydreaming about them all winter).

Pick up six Ataulfo mangoes for $10.20 at Costco.