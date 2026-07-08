5 Foods That Go Bad Fast In Heat Waves

When temperatures get exceptionally high, many of the food safety rules we think of as set in stone go out the window. Unless you're lucky enough to live in a perfectly air-conditioned, dehumidified home, a heatwave like the one that just disrupted life in Europe could see you wasting food that would have been fine if you'd stored it more carefully. Or worse — getting sick from eating something that's past its best.

Luckily, once you know what to look for and which foods are susceptible to the heat, you can start preparing. Make sure your fridge and freezer are heatwave ready, and clear out space in advance of really hot days. You might need it for items that normally fare better at room temperature, such as bread, root vegetables, and bloom-on farm fresh eggs.

If you really want to keep ahead of things, you should also get yourself a reliable thermometer, explore your home to find the coolest spots, and make sure the cooler that's been in the back of the car since last cookout season is clean and functional. As summers get hotter, extreme heatwaves become more frequent, and grocery prices continue to rise, it's time for us all to brush up on our food storage best practices.