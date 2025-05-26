How Long Does Food Stay Safe To Eat In A Cooler?

Coolers are probably one of the greatest inventions in history. From preserving freshly purchased groceries to carrying a delicious meal to enjoy on the beach, coolers make everything, well, cooler. Just don't expect to keep your items in there forever — there is a time limit, though it does vary depending on the outside temperature and type of food. Keeping food chilled is a non-negotiable when it comes to preventing bacterial growth. When food is between the temperatures of 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, bacteria can thrive and grow at a quick pace, per the USDA. To stop this from happening, keep your food below 40 degrees as much as possible.

If you're making a grocery trip and buying perishable foods, bring a cooler and some ice packs if it'll be more than half an hour before those items make it to your fridge or freezer. Perishable food that's packed in a cooler to be used throughout the day should be returned to the cooler within one hour if the outside temperature is 90 degrees Fahrenheit or more, or within two hours if the temperature is below 90 degrees Fahrenheit. It also wouldn't be a bad idea to put your food back in the cooler as soon as you're done with it, just in case. The time food stays good in a cooler is also dependent on how well the cooler is filled and what it's filled with. Making sure your cooler is expertly packed is a great way to avoid a major food storage mistake.