The Trick To Keeping Ice Cream Frozen In Your Cooler This Summer

The perfect end to a summer day at the beach is, of course, a scoop or two of ice cream. According to the International Dairy Foods Association, ice cream producers see their busiest period between March and September, the months when their fans are most in need of something cold and sweet. But if there's not an ice cream stand where you're swimming, you're looking at a BYO-frozen-treat situation, whether you're toting store-bought or homemade ice cream in your trusty cooler. And if you're looking at a BYO-frozen-treat situation, that means you're facing a technical challenge: keeping the ice cream from melting before you've had a chance to dig in.

Unless you're prepared to drop some cash on one of those battery-powered coolers, you'll need the right strategy for doing that. Luckily, there's an array of options available to you. Here's the bottom line: Dry ice will help your ice cream stay frozen the longest. But if you don't have any on hand, we've got some easier tricks for you too. Here are a few of our best suggestions for keeping your ice cream portable and ready for snack time.