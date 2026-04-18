Is Your Fridge Heatwave-Ready? Pay Attention To These Warning Signs

Summer food can be all kinds of fun – Fourth of July barbecues, poolside picnics, deep-fried state fair food on sticks, and heatwaves hot enough that you can literally fry an egg on the sidewalk (well, sort of). One not-so-fun side of extra-high temperatures, though, is the strain they can put on your fridge. The hotter it is outside, the harder this appliance has to work to keep your food cold. If your fridge isn't already in tip-top shape, this extra stress and strain could lead it to break down at a most inconvenient time. There's a right way to thaw frozen food, but having the fridge stop working on a 95 degree Fahrenheit day isn't it. After all, it's not like you can store your perishables outside in the snow (not that you should do this even if the fridge fails in a winter storm).

Even moving to Alaska may not allow you to avoid heatwave-induced fridge failure. In June 2025, temperatures there climbed into the high 80s, which was high enough for the state to receive its first official heat warning. There is, however, an easier and more effective approach to the potential problem, and that's by making sure your fridge is up to the task. In order to do so, you'll need to be aware of any issues with the appliance before summer really starts heating up. The following list of red flags could alert you that it's time to call a repairperson or possibly even shop for a new fridge.