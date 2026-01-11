11 Of The Best Fried Foods From State Fairs Around The Country

Who doesn't love a state fair? The lights, the music, the crowd of carnival-goers buzzing with excitement. Sure, there are rides. We go wild over the Ferris wheels, literally go dizzy over the Tilt-a-Whirls, and go absolutely gaga over any games that promise giant prizes. But let's be honest with ourselves, what we really go for is the food.

We are talking about the over-the-top, one-of-a-kind, blink-and-you'll-miss-it carnival food that exists nowhere else on earth quite like it does at a state fair. And what is the key signifier of these legendary carnie creations? Fried fare! If it can be battered, dunked, and dropped into a bubbling vat of hot oil, you better believe someone at a state fair has done it, and probably improved it with powdered sugar, a slathering of cheese, or popping it on a stick. And friends, they have indeed. All of "it."

While we've previously looked at the strangest state fair foods, today is all about the fried fare. Join us as we take a wild, wondrous ride across the country to uncover 11 of the best fried foods from state fairs across the nation.