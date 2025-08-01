The Strangest State Fair Foods You Can Find In The US

American state fairs are known for weird and wonderful goings on. Who doesn't have fond childhood memories of pig racing, redneck relays, giant cabbage weigh-offs, and pet rock competitions? But the weirdest and most wonderful experiences of all are reserved for your taste buds when you sample the strangest state fair foods you can find in the U.S.

State fairs throughout history have been synonymous with food, dating back to the inaugural state fair in Syracuse, New York, in 1841. The first state fair drew up to 15,000 people, and its success inspired the organizers at the New York State Agricultural Society to move the event around the state in the following years. While there's no surviving menu from the first state fair, the agricultural nature of early fairs like this one meant farmers showcasing the best of the region's meats and vegetables. Doughnuts, zeppoles, and funnel cakes hit the mainstream at the Chicago World's Fair in 1893, and cotton candy, ice cream cones, and iced tea were popularized at the St. Louis World's Fair in 1904 (although not invented there, according to a myth-busting 2024 exhibit at the Missouri History Museum) .

However, it wasn't until the 2000s that state fair food really took a serious turn toward the weird, when every state fair started trying to deep-fry something more bizarre than its neighbor. Here's a selection of the strangest state fair foods you can find in the U.S. when your local fair rolls around.