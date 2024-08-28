Here's How Long Kombucha Stays Good After Opening

Kombucha has emerged as a super-beverage in the last five years, having been linked, by virtue of its composition (it's basically tea that's been fermented with a mixture of bacteria and yeast called SCOBY), to healthful digestion, immune system support, weight loss, lower blood pressure, and improved energy levels. With its popularity growing by leaps and bounds year over year (some fans even brew kombucha at home), kombucha drinkers might be wondering how long a bottle of the store-bought type stays good after it's been opened.

You have about one week to drink that opened bottle of kombucha before it might start to turn, so you can enjoy it at a moderate clip — no need to chug the entire thing in one day (in fact, you should sip kombucha through a straw for the best results). Kombucha keeps best in the fridge, opened or not, so give it a place on the bottom shelf, near the back, to keep it at its coldest (so that the fermentation process – which is still active — is slowed). That said, if you want your 'booch to regain some of the carbonation it lost when it was opened, you can leave it to ferment at room temperature for one to two days, then return it to your fridge.