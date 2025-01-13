How Deep Fried Butter Became A Fair Food Phenomenon

State fairs have transformed from educational affairs, teaching people about livestock and agriculture, to a much broader experience, which now encompasses rides, games, and especially fair food. This type of specialized cuisine is notorious for big portions, weird ideas (like the Ohio State Fair's chocolate deviled eggs) and deep-fried everything — including butter.

Deep-fried butter is a more recent invention than, say, corn dogs (a good thing for our ancestors' arteries), and it is credited to Larry Fyfe. in 2011, Fyfe, who had served up fried food for many a state fair, took a frozen stick of butter (dairy products like butter and mozzarella sticks should always be frozen before frying), dunked it in honey cinnamon batter, put it in the fryer for a little over a minute, and then topped it with sweet glaze.

He did this in order to honor the 100-year anniversary of the Iowa State Fair's cow sculpted out of butter, which had made an appearance at every state fair since 1911. In so doing, Fyfe created something so decadent, so outrageous that we're still hearing about it — the stuff of legends, really. But it was also merely temporary. After just two years on his menu, Fyfe swapped it out for something different, much to the disappointment of thousands of fair goers.