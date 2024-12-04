Can You Deep-Fry Coca-Cola? Texas Figured It Out

Fish gonna swim, birds gonna fly, haters gonna hate, and state fairs gonna fry. Were truer (or more poetic) words ever spoken? Yeah, probably, but that's about as deep as we like to get around here — as deep as a vat of bubbling oil in a fairground food cart.

Our favorite fair foods tend to be foods on a stick, and we have a special spot in our artery-clogged hearts for the ones that are wacky but delicious. You can't get much more wacky than deep-fried Coke, though, since how in the hell can you possibly fry something that's already liquid? One man figured it out: Abel Gonzalez, the culinary innovator that Andrew Zimmern, on the Travel Channel dubbed, "the Willy Wonka of the Texas State Fair."

The way Gonzalez managed to deep-fry Coke was to use it to flavor batter, then fry the batter and top it with Coke syrup, which is all of the flavorings and sugar found in the soda without the water and fizz. To finish things off, the fried Coke was topped off with cinnamon sugar, whipped cream, and a cherry. This product made its debut at the fair in 2006 and was named the most creative new item of the year. While the treat might sound like a stomachache in a souvenir glass (and came in at a whopping 830 calories), cola syrup, when it's not making drinks or doughy treats, is a product sold to relieve nausea.