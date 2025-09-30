The Potentially Dangerous Sign That You Need A New Refrigerator

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A good refrigerator seems to last a lifetime. In fact, many of us might have a relative with a fridge that looks like it's more than a few decades old. But whether that fridge is actually working efficiently is a different story. A good, working fridge can be the difference between safe-to-eat, long-lasting food and a major food storage mistake to avoid at all costs. If you've been doing your best to combat food waste, and side-eyeing your fridge in the process, it might be time for a replacement.

Food spoiling too quickly is a sign that your fridge doesn't have a proper seal, isn't cold enough, or can't maintain a consistent temperature. Refrigerators are meant to stay at 40 degrees Fahrenheit to prevent food from growing harmful bacteria that could lead to food poisoning. Since bacteria thrive in temperatures between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, a safe temperature is important.

If you're uncertain, you can grab a Pecula Refrigerator Thermometer to know for sure just how cold your appliance is. Other red flags are food that develops condensation (This is another sign your fridge isn't cold enough), and loud buzzing or humming sounds. It's normal for appliances to make noise, but if your fridge sounds like it's struggling to do its job, it probably is. Knowing when to replace your fridge will also help minimize your grocery bill and support food safety.