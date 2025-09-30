The Potentially Dangerous Sign That You Need A New Refrigerator
A good refrigerator seems to last a lifetime. In fact, many of us might have a relative with a fridge that looks like it's more than a few decades old. But whether that fridge is actually working efficiently is a different story. A good, working fridge can be the difference between safe-to-eat, long-lasting food and a major food storage mistake to avoid at all costs. If you've been doing your best to combat food waste, and side-eyeing your fridge in the process, it might be time for a replacement.
Food spoiling too quickly is a sign that your fridge doesn't have a proper seal, isn't cold enough, or can't maintain a consistent temperature. Refrigerators are meant to stay at 40 degrees Fahrenheit to prevent food from growing harmful bacteria that could lead to food poisoning. Since bacteria thrive in temperatures between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, a safe temperature is important.
If you're uncertain, you can grab a Pecula Refrigerator Thermometer to know for sure just how cold your appliance is. Other red flags are food that develops condensation (This is another sign your fridge isn't cold enough), and loud buzzing or humming sounds. It's normal for appliances to make noise, but if your fridge sounds like it's struggling to do its job, it probably is. Knowing when to replace your fridge will also help minimize your grocery bill and support food safety.
What to consider when shopping for a new fridge
While a new refrigerator can be a large investment, it's likely to use less energy than an older fridge, and could save you money on groceries by keeping them fresh, longer. There are a few factors to keep in mind when shopping for a new fridge; one is measurements. Don't go perusing the aisles looking for a fridge that you think is the most aesthetically pleasing, only to be devastated when it doesn't fit in your actual kitchen. Measure your fridge space and the fridge, then measure everything again just to be sure. And remember that you'll need to leave a little extra room for proper ventilation. Ideal additional space includes one-quarter inch on either side of the fridge, one inch above the fridge, and two inches in the back to allow for cords. Make sure that if you purchase a fridge with a water and ice dispenser, your space can accommodate it.
Other important considerations center around your daily routine. A side-by-side fridge and freezer may not be best for some, while a freezer drawer may not be ideal for others who don't want to bend down often. A new fridge is also a great opportunity to reevaluate your shopping habits. Do you frequently buy groceries that go to waste? Or maybe you actually need a larger freezer portion than you had before. You can always move shelving around to fit your needs or even add storage options like this OXO Fridge Organization Set, so your biggest appliance works efficiently in every way.