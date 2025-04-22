The Major Food Storage Mistake To Avoid At All Costs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Food storage is one of those things most of us don't give that much thought to. Got oodles of leftover spaghetti bolognese or made way too much bean chili ? Many of us stick it in a plastic container and shove it inside the fridge. However, there are a surprising number of food storage mistakes that most of us make on the regular. And, by the time we remember that tub of bolognese, there's a high chance it will no longer be edible. We're not doing it on purpose – many of us want to find easy ways to reduce food waste and slash our grocery bill in the process. So, what food storage mistakes lead us to forget about leftovers and which ones should we avoid for health and safety reasons?

One of the most common (and major) food storage slip-ups is using opaque or dark-colored food containers. We tend to be fairly simple creatures when it comes to meeting our nutritional needs — if we don't see food, we don't eat it, and we'll be far more likely to grab something appetizing that's in full view. As such, using dark storage containers can lead to us neglecting food and leaving it to spoil. Beyond this, using tinted – especially black plastic – food containers can be bad for our health. This is because black plastic contains carbon black, a substance which The International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified as "possibly carcinogenic to humans." Consequently, you should avoid storing your food in black plastic containers.