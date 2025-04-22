The Major Food Storage Mistake To Avoid At All Costs
Food storage is one of those things most of us don't give that much thought to. Got oodles of leftover spaghetti bolognese or made way too much bean chili ? Many of us stick it in a plastic container and shove it inside the fridge. However, there are a surprising number of food storage mistakes that most of us make on the regular. And, by the time we remember that tub of bolognese, there's a high chance it will no longer be edible. We're not doing it on purpose – many of us want to find easy ways to reduce food waste and slash our grocery bill in the process. So, what food storage mistakes lead us to forget about leftovers and which ones should we avoid for health and safety reasons?
One of the most common (and major) food storage slip-ups is using opaque or dark-colored food containers. We tend to be fairly simple creatures when it comes to meeting our nutritional needs — if we don't see food, we don't eat it, and we'll be far more likely to grab something appetizing that's in full view. As such, using dark storage containers can lead to us neglecting food and leaving it to spoil. Beyond this, using tinted – especially black plastic – food containers can be bad for our health. This is because black plastic contains carbon black, a substance which The International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified as "possibly carcinogenic to humans." Consequently, you should avoid storing your food in black plastic containers.
Other mistakes when using plastic food containers
Even if you usually stick to transparent tubs, there are several other factors to consider when storing food in plastic containers. One fear that's gained a lot of traction is that harmful chemicals can leach into our food from plastic containers. Research by the National Institute for Environmental Health Sciences notes that Bisphenol A (BPA) — which, according to a study published in Springer, has been linked to increased cancer risk even at low doses – are present in many plastic food storage containers. Although manufacturing companies are becoming more aware of this risk (with many phasing BPA out), if you've had your plastic container set for more than a few years, there's a decent chance it may contain these chemicals.
Another common mistake that people make when storing food is failing to make sure that the container is airtight. Since most of us have a "drawer of shame" — stuffed with mismatched takeout containers — there's a high chance of us putting the wrong lid on the wrong tub. Air exposure can cause food to spoil faster and can also lead to spills in your refrigerator, especially if you tend to overfill the boxes. So, make sure to match the correct lid with the correct tub.
How to store leftover food safely
With so many pitfalls around storing food in the fridge, you may be thinking that the freezer is a safer bet. Well, it turns out there are a few mistakes you can make when freezing food as well. Two of the most common are overloading your ice box and opening the door too frequently. Overfilling can prevent cold air from circulating properly, meaning some items may thaw slightly and lose moisture, potentially leading to freezer burn. Opening the freezer door too often causes temperature fluctuations that can also result in freezer burn. This can ruin the texture of your lovingly prepared leftovers (although you can still use meat that's been freezer burned). Freezer burn can also occur when the food container is not properly sealed or when food is stored for too long. To avoid this, make sure you clear out your freezer regularly. (Overfilling your fridge can also cause it to run less efficiently, so give that a clean out too while you're at it.)
To store food effectively and safely, it's a good idea to invest in high-quality storage containers made from food-safe materials. Glass storage containers with air-tight seals, like this set of glass storage containers from Rubbermaid, are great if you're worried about the dangers posed by some plastics. They are also easier to clean, as glass doesn't stain like plastic. As an added bonus, they are often dishwasher safe too. Finally, it's always a good idea to label your leftover food with the date it was stored. This means you know roughly when it needs to be eaten by.