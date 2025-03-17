Can You Save Meat That's Been Freezer Burned?
Freezer burn happens when food is overexposed to cold air and becomes too dry. While freezer burned food is still safe to eat, it usually doesn't taste as good. When it comes to meat, the texture is often tough and the color can become an unappealing white or grayish-brown, says Jacob Mendros, executive chef at Prima Italian Steakhouse in Boston. This doesn't sound very tempting, but neither does the idea of throwing away food that you've paid good money for. To solve this dilemma, the Takeout spoke to Mendros to see how one can save meat that has freezer burn. His simplest advice is to just "cut off the freezer-burned sections before cooking." Using this method helps you save much of the meat without much extra work. But if you're keen on saving the entire piece, there are certain strategies that you can use.
One strategy for revitalizing freezer burned meat that Mendros suggests is marinating it to "mask any off-flavors caused by freezer burn, especially if the meat is tender enough to absorb it." Most meats benefit from a good marinade anyway, so this method is simple and effective. You could also turn to slow cooking methods, which "can help rehydrate the meat, improving its texture and moisture retention," according to Mendros. Finally, he proposes serving the meat with a sauce: "A rich sauce or gravy can help improve the flavor and add moisture to the meat." These three methods work, he explains, "because they help mask or mitigate the dry, tough texture that freezer burn causes."
More methods to rejuvenate freezer burned meat
Of course, the best way to deal with freezer burn is to prevent it. Correct packaging is imperative to prevent freezer burn with chicken and other meats. Mendros believes that a good strategy is to "use airtight packaging like vacuum-sealed bags or heavy-duty freezer wrap to avoid exposure to air." But if, like many home cooks, you're using zip-top bags instead, Mendros suggests that you simply "press out as much air as possible before sealing." He also suggests going back to basics and making sure that your freezer is plenty cold, suggesting a temperature of zero degrees Fahrenheit or lower. Few of us think of checking the temperature in our freezers, but this is often what causes freezer burn.
If you still fall victim to freezer burn, then consider thawing the meat as soon as you notice it. Mendros claims that "the best way to thaw meat that has freezer burn is to do so slowly in the refrigerator." This method, he explains, "helps retain moisture and prevents further degradation of the meat's texture."
Putting all of these suggestions together should help you prevent freezer burn, and, should prevention fail for some reason, to make good use of meat that might otherwise have ended up in the garbage.