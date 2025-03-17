Can You Save Meat That's Been Freezer Burned?

Freezer burn happens when food is overexposed to cold air and becomes too dry. While freezer burned food is still safe to eat, it usually doesn't taste as good. When it comes to meat, the texture is often tough and the color can become an unappealing white or grayish-brown, says Jacob Mendros, executive chef at Prima Italian Steakhouse in Boston. This doesn't sound very tempting, but neither does the idea of throwing away food that you've paid good money for. To solve this dilemma, the Takeout spoke to Mendros to see how one can save meat that has freezer burn. His simplest advice is to just "cut off the freezer-burned sections before cooking." Using this method helps you save much of the meat without much extra work. But if you're keen on saving the entire piece, there are certain strategies that you can use.

One strategy for revitalizing freezer burned meat that Mendros suggests is marinating it to "mask any off-flavors caused by freezer burn, especially if the meat is tender enough to absorb it." Most meats benefit from a good marinade anyway, so this method is simple and effective. You could also turn to slow cooking methods, which "can help rehydrate the meat, improving its texture and moisture retention," according to Mendros. Finally, he proposes serving the meat with a sauce: "A rich sauce or gravy can help improve the flavor and add moisture to the meat." These three methods work, he explains, "because they help mask or mitigate the dry, tough texture that freezer burn causes."