What To Do With Your Food When Defrosting Your Freezer

Defrosting your freezer isn't exactly a glamorous kitchen chore, but it's an essential one. Over time, frost buildup can reduce storage space, affect your freezer's efficiency, and even compromise the flavor and texture of your frozen goods. But before you break out the towels and hot water, there's one pressing question: What do you do with all your frozen food? Here's how to keep your food safe, minimize waste, and maybe even use the freezer cleanout to broker a social connection.

A little preparation goes a long way. Before unplugging anything, take stock of what's in your freezer. If your freezer is stuffed to the brim, consider defrosting after you've already drawn down your frozen stash; maybe after a big family cookout or before your next grocery haul. The less food you have to move around, the easier the process will be.

The best options for short-term food storage during a defrost are an ice chest or insulated bags. Pack your frozen food tightly — items grouped together stay colder longer. If you have multiple coolers, consider grouping items by category: meats in one, fruits and veggies in another, ice cream and goodies separate. If you're short on cooler space, cardboard boxes lined with towels work surprisingly well for a few hours. If it's an especially warm day, consider lining your containers with thermal bubble wrap to keep food extra cool. You'll also want to limit how often you open the bags or cooler lids to maintain the chill.