The Extra Layer You Need To Keep The Inside Of Your Cooler Cold

Whether you're on a summer road trip or tailgating your team's upcoming game, keeping beverages chilled in a cooler is a cardinal rule for a good time. The best way to keep your cooler cold is to add an extra layer of insulation using an unexpected material: thermal bubble wrap.

This type of bubble wrap is a bit different from the stuff you used to pop and play with as a kid. Typically bubble wrap is made of clear plastic with little pockets of air to cushion items from getting damaged during transportation. Thermal bubble wrap, on the other hand, has those air bubbles with layers of aluminum foil encasing them.

Aluminum foil is handy for cooking, baking, and food preparation because of its conductive properties and its ability to keep food warm. However, one of its lesser-noted advantages is that it can also help things stay cool. Before the ice in your cooler melts and your drinks sink down to room temperature, find out what thermal bubble wrap can do for you.