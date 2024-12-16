The Extra Layer You Need To Keep The Inside Of Your Cooler Cold
Whether you're on a summer road trip or tailgating your team's upcoming game, keeping beverages chilled in a cooler is a cardinal rule for a good time. The best way to keep your cooler cold is to add an extra layer of insulation using an unexpected material: thermal bubble wrap.
This type of bubble wrap is a bit different from the stuff you used to pop and play with as a kid. Typically bubble wrap is made of clear plastic with little pockets of air to cushion items from getting damaged during transportation. Thermal bubble wrap, on the other hand, has those air bubbles with layers of aluminum foil encasing them.
Aluminum foil is handy for cooking, baking, and food preparation because of its conductive properties and its ability to keep food warm. However, one of its lesser-noted advantages is that it can also help things stay cool. Before the ice in your cooler melts and your drinks sink down to room temperature, find out what thermal bubble wrap can do for you.
How bubble wrap and aluminum foil keep your cooler cold
Packing materials like bubble wrap aren't usually something you'd think to take when heading out for a picnic. For an expertly-packed cooler, you'll want to line the basket with a layer of thermal bubble wrap. This will help to cold-insulate your drinks and keep the ice from melting.
For extra protection, you could also place a layer of thermal bubble wrap or aluminum foil over the cooler lid to protect it from the sun's rays. Aluminum foil helps deflect light and heat due to its shiny, reflective surface — it's the reason potato chip bags are so shiny inside as they are lined with foil to prevent heat and moisture build-up.
Great news — this trick isn't just for drinks: You can also use these packing materials to keep your ice cream frozen in your cooler. And if you want to go the extra mile for perfectly chilled party drinks, wrapping bubble wrap around each individual beer will help keep them extra frosty.