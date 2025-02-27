How Much Rust Is Too Much For Canned Food?

I remember when I learned about botulism in middle school. My science teacher warned us to "throw out any dented and rusted cans." This lesson was happening during a recession in the early '90s when I lived in a blue-collar household. My family was struggling like most living in the "Rust Belt" of America. So that's probably why my mom practically roared when she saw me throwing her canned food into a garbage bag. I told her what my science teacher said. She told me to put it all back. "A little rust ain't hurt nobody," she said.

Years later, I found out she was right. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration put out a factsheet that says rust is okay if you can rub it off with your finger. Rust is that red, sometimes orange or brown stuff that appears on metal. It's a chemical reaction called corrosion, and a sign that the can may be compromised. The reaction happens when air and water come in contact with the metal of the can. Rust on the surface that hasn't penetrated the metal is the type that will wipe off. If the rust is stubborn, try rubbing it off with a paper towel. According to the FDA, the can underneath should be fully intact, with no holes, damage, or sharp points. Those cans are good to use. Just be sure to clean off all the rust before opening to prevent contamination of the food as you empty the can.