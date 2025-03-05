12 Common Mistakes People Make With Raw Chicken

Whether it is good old-fashioned chicken wings or globally-inspired dishes like chicken teriyaki or butter chicken, poultry can be transformed into delicious culinary endeavors. Unfortunately, raw poultry can also harbor hidden dangers — it can be a breeding ground for bacteria such as salmonella and campylobacter.

Raw chicken can be purchased in different forms, including whole chickens, boneless cuts like chicken breasts, and bone-in cuts such as thighs, drumsticks, and wings. Regardless of the cut, chicken meat has to be handled, stored, and prepared with care not just to maximize its flavor but also to ensure that it is safe to eat.

Unfortunately, many of us still find ourselves making common mistakes when handling poultry. The great news is that with a little know-how, most of these are easily avoided. Ready to find out what the most common pitfalls are when dealing with raw chicken? Keep reading to find out, and also how to avoid them.