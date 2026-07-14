This Sweet Costco Pie Is Back For Summer — It's Time To Start Running To The Bakery

Costco has a habit of offering customers sweet, seasonal treats in the bakery department and the latest crowd-pleasing confection to hit the shelves is a returning fan favorite. Last summer, the wholesale warehouse introduced folks to the taste of Apple Berry Pie, and now it's back by popular demand. Costco has arguably upgraded an American classic by complementing the slightly sweet taste of apples with tart strawberries and raspberries in a dessert that has summer written all over it.

Although prices may vary regionally, $15.99 appears to be the going rate for Costco's Apple Berry Pie. That may seem a bit expensive to some, but the mammoth size of the dessert puts the price into context: It weighs nearly five pounds. The bulky confection isn't something most people will be able to house in even a few sittings, meaning just one pie should keep folks set on dessert for days. The immense size also makes it an excellent option to bring to a cookout.

Many people have shared their thoughts on social media regarding the Apple Berry Pie, most of whom give it glowing reviews. Of course, opinions on what makes a pie good differ between individuals and there are a few naysayers. Some folks probably think it should be considered one of Costco's most overrated bakery items, given how sweet it is.