This Sweet Costco Pie Is Back For Summer — It's Time To Start Running To The Bakery
Costco has a habit of offering customers sweet, seasonal treats in the bakery department and the latest crowd-pleasing confection to hit the shelves is a returning fan favorite. Last summer, the wholesale warehouse introduced folks to the taste of Apple Berry Pie, and now it's back by popular demand. Costco has arguably upgraded an American classic by complementing the slightly sweet taste of apples with tart strawberries and raspberries in a dessert that has summer written all over it.
Although prices may vary regionally, $15.99 appears to be the going rate for Costco's Apple Berry Pie. That may seem a bit expensive to some, but the mammoth size of the dessert puts the price into context: It weighs nearly five pounds. The bulky confection isn't something most people will be able to house in even a few sittings, meaning just one pie should keep folks set on dessert for days. The immense size also makes it an excellent option to bring to a cookout.
Many people have shared their thoughts on social media regarding the Apple Berry Pie, most of whom give it glowing reviews. Of course, opinions on what makes a pie good differ between individuals and there are a few naysayers. Some folks probably think it should be considered one of Costco's most overrated bakery items, given how sweet it is.
No shortage of sweetness in Costco's Apple Berry Pie
One highlight about Costco's Apple Berry Pie is the sweetness, but that's also where people start to have divided opinions about the dessert. In the subreddit r/Costco, the conversation around the pie's sweetness is mixed. One commenter said, "Definitely sweet and so good we're on our third!" Others disagreed, saying, "IMO too sweet (and I like sweet), also tastes mostly of strawberry and apple, no discernible taste of raspberry despite it being listed as an ingredient."
Not being able to taste all the berries was a fairly common complaint on social media, though the degree to which folks cared varied substantially. For some, the classic taste of apple blended with tart strawberries was enough to consider the pie a winning confection. Others claimed they could only taste the strawberries, amounting to a tartness overload that put them off the dessert.
People also had thoughts on how to best enjoy the pie. Most with an opinion on that subject declared the only way to eat it was by warming it up and serving it with a generous scoop of Kirkland brand vanilla ice cream. However, it was mentioned that a homemade whipped cream that isn't particularly sugary was a terrific way to balance the sweetness of the pie. Enjoying it cold wasn't specifically mentioned, but on a warm summer's day I can't imagine it would disappoint.