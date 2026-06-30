The 10 Most Overrated Bakery Items At Costco

Costco rolled out new muffins in late 2024, replacing its mix-and-match 12-pack of large muffins for $10 with an eight-pack of smaller muffins sold for around $7.99. Members have been disappointed with the switch, and it's become a Costco bakery item that gets returned so much it might just be better left on the shelves.

"One of the main reasons I became a member was the ability to buy the muffins they were famous for. Yesterday when I was notified about the change of their muffins with size, quantity and price, I was very upset about it," a customer on Reddit shared. "Costco is getting to be more like a Walmart. And I do not pay for a membership at Walmart." There was even a shopper who said that they would not be renewing their membership because of the change, adding that when visiting Costco they've noticed that no one is touching the smaller muffins. Additionally, another Redditor did the math and claimed that the new muffins are over 50% more expensive than the old ones when comparing the weight and prices.

Overall, members had a wide range of complaints about the muffins. Some felt the muffins taste weird or even bad, are dry and oily, and go bad quickly. Meanwhile, others described them as lacking flavor as well as gummy and chewy. The new muffins were called "stumps" by a couple of customers due to them lacking the typical muffin tops. "The blueberries had absolutely zero flavor," one customer explained. "I heated one up with a [...] ton of butter and it made it ok." On top of that, another member said the blueberries and cream muffins were so bad their toddler wouldn't even take a second bite, which they noted as "unheard of."