6 Costco Seasonings To Stock Your Pantry With And 3 To Leave On The Shelves

Anyone who cooks knows that the way you season your meal can make or break it — and, it's also possible to wait too late to season your dishes. Get a little overzealous with a spice blend and suddenly you have a meal that is over seasoned, potentially to the point of being inedible. Pick or mix the wrong ones and you're stuck with a dish where the flavors just don't harmonize, leaving you dissatisfied and with food you probably won't finish.

What's worse than improperly seasoning your dish? Buying a large container of a spice blend from Costco and being stuck with it if you don't end up liking it. Then it just sits in your cabinet until you inevitably end up throwing it out or giving it away.

That's why we decided to compile a list of seasonings from the wholesale club that members recommend stocking your pantry with and others they emphasized are better off left on the shelf. To learn more about our determination process for the list, you can visit the methodology slide at the end of this article.