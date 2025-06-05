Are You Waiting Too Late To Season Your Dishes?

Timing is everything when it comes to cooking, especially when it involves seasoning your food. Depending on the goal, there are key timeframes for adding salt, pepper, or another spice to an entree, vegetable, or even a homemade sandwich that will have an impact on the final dish. "When cooking savory dishes, the timing of adding your seasoning does affect the finished product," says Jim Primeau, executive chef at Halls Chophouse Nexton in Summerville, South Carolina.

Many home cooks add seasoning toward the end of the cooking process as a final touch or garnish. "Seasoning at the end of the cooking process is not bad as long as you are merely adjusting the seasoning," Primeau explains. "If you are doing all of your seasoning at the end of the cooking process, the guest will just taste salt instead of a heightened natural flavor of the protein." Luckily, Primeau offers a couple of tips to avoid this common rookie mistake. "Be sure to start with well-seasoned raw product, always taste your food before serving your guests, and do minor adjustments at the end for the best results."