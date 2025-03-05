The Mistake That Makes Caramelized Onions Take Way Too Long To Cook
Caramelized onions are a kitchen staple well worth the extra step and time. They add depth, sweetness, and umami to everything from burgers and soups to dips and pizzas. But if you've ever found yourself standing over the stove for what feels like an eternity, waiting for your onions to turn that perfect shade of golden brown, you might be making a common mistake.
Kevin Chrisman, Executive Chef at Golden Hour, a cozy Southern restaurant based in Asheville, North Carolina, has some expert advice when it comes to concocting alchemy with your alliums. "The biggest mistake people make when caramelizing onions is that they don't get their pan hot enough to start," Chrisman advised. "They should only take about 10 minutes." So, the first step is to get your pan to medium-high heat.
"While your pan is getting hot, slice up two onions as thin as you can and then add canola oil to your now-hot pan," Chrisman said. "Throw the onions in the hot oil, and don't touch it for two to three minutes." While it's tempting to immediately start stirring your onions, it's essential to let them stew in their own delicious juices. After that, he says to go ahead and "turn your heat up to high and stir with a heat-resistant spatula or wooden spoon." Of course, you'll want to have the right pan for this, as well. Aim for a heavy-bottomed, wide pan made out of cast iron or steel.
Control the heat and don't overcrowd
While slow and steady is key to achieving deep, rich caramelization, Chrisman's next step is where the flavor really comes in. "Once you've built up some color on the bottom of your pan, add one ounce of white wine (water works, too) and deglaze your pan." This approach helps develop color and flavor without burning the onions. Plus, deglazing helps loosen those flavorful browned bits stuck to your pan, making clean up even easier. Once you're at the end of the caramelization process, just follow his last simple step: "Turn your heat down to medium while you stir the onions and be sure to get up all the delicious fond on the bottom of the pan." (Fond is just a fancy food term for those sticky bits of protein and sugar you just scraped up.)
To be sure, there are a few more common mistakes that slow down caramelization. Don't overcrowd the pan, since too many onions will trap moisture and cause them to steam rather than brown. And even though it's tempting, don't over-stir. Stirring too frequently prevents the onions from developing those rich, dark brown bits that contribute so much to their flavor. Another step to consider is adding a small pinch of salt at the beginning. This helps draw out moisture, allowing the onions to soften and caramelize more efficiently.