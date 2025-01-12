Don't Forget One Step When Adding Veggies To Your Sandwich

There are two different types of washing I'm talking about here. If your veggies aren't pre-washed, you need to give them a good cleaning first, and make sure to do this step correctly. This step is important for safety reasons, considering all the hands these veggies pass through and the amount of floors they've probably graced on their way to your plate. The second wash is the one that gives your veggies a new lease on life. You don't want to soak them. Just give them a cold water rinse for around 5 to 10 seconds and then leave them on the counter to dry off. If you're in a big rush, you can towel dry them.

Also important: seasoning your veggies! Adding salt on your tomatoes brings out the sweetness and complements the acidic kick without overpowering it. Salt also enhances the flavor of even bland lettuce. Cracking fresh pepper over your veggies is another tried and true chef move. Just wait until your veggies are mostly done drying but still a bit moist and sprinkle to your heart's content. A little pre-seasoning brings so much extra flavor to your sandwich that you'll never want to make them any other way again. Good thing for you, a quick rinse and dash of salt hardly adds any prep time at all.