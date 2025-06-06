The Seasoning Ratio You Need For Any Amount Of Steak

No matter how choice your cut of beef may be, every steak can benefit from some good seasoning. Whether you prefer to keep things simple with salt and pepper (the usage of which at the dinner table is a relatively recent development) or you'd rather apply some complex herbs and spice medley of your own, seasoning can turn a steak from good to great, and from great to transcendent. But how much seasoning are you supposed to apply to your steak? We asked Jim Primeau, the executive chef at Halls Chophouse in Summerville, South Carolina, and he gave us a handy ratio to use — although he cautioned that one size does not necessarily fit all.

"Unfortunately, there is no exact science on seasoning," Primeau says. "Some proteins will take more seasoning than others, but a good baseline rule would be 1 teaspoon of seasoning per pound of protein." Primeau favors simple S&P himself, and describes the seasoning process as such: "When seasoning one of our 16 oz. ribeye steaks, we would use 1 teaspoon of our salt and pepper mixture (which is 3 parts kosher salt to 1 part coarse ground black pepper). This ratio provides a thorough coating on both sides of the steak." Sometimes, that's really all you need.