Why Is There Always Salt And Pepper Shakers On The Table And Not Another Spice Combo?

Let's take a moment to consider those reliable workhorses, salt and pepper. They're a dependable presence in your kitchen, on your dining room table, and at just about every restaurant you'll ever go to. They work in tandem to bring flavor to your food, livening up your eggs, your steaks, and your favorite warming soup recipes. They feature as an inexplicably French married couple on "Blue's Clues"; even more inexplicably, they have four children, none of whom are salt or pepper. (Their children are Paprika, Cinnamon, Sage, and Ginger, if you're unfamiliar with "Blue's Clues" lore.) We may take them for granted sometimes, but we're glad we have them in our lives.

But when did salt and pepper become the go-to seasoning duo in the Western world? Why couldn't it be another pair of spices? Why don't most restaurants have little shakers of, say, cumin and turmeric on the table? The answer has to do with taste, the availability of spices, and a chef in 17th century France.

Salt, has been used both a preservative and a flavor enhancer, in some form or another, for thousands of years — whether that's curing meat with it, sprinkling food with it, or turning it into condiments like gravy-enhancing soy sauce. Not only is it a vital nutrient, it enhances the natural flavor of whatever it touches — a valuable quality for any seasoning, we're sure you'll agree. It can amplify the umami notes, reduce bitterness, or increase sweetness depending on how much is used. Pepper, on the other hand, was a more recent addition to the dinner table.