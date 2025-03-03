Which Cuts Of Beef Are The Best For Stir Fry?

If you're serious about making stir fry the right way, flank steak is the way to go. This cut checks all the boxes — it's not too lean, packed with beefy flavor, and tender when sliced properly. It's a long, fibrous cut from the belly area, which means it naturally has a deep, rich taste that can hold its own when you add in bold stir-fry sauces.

You'll be super pleased with how well flank steak absorbs marinades. Because of its open grain structure, it soaks up soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and whatever else you throw at it like a sponge. This adds flavor and helps break down the muscle fibers, making it even more tender when cooked.

Flank steak also cooks fast and stays juicy. Since you're going to stir fry on really high heat, you need a cut that doesn't dry out or turn rubbery. The balance of lean meat and just the right amount of fat in a flank steak is where it's at for this delicious meal.

The number one thing you have to remember is to thinly slice steak against the grain, which means you have to cut it in the opposite direction of the muscle fibers. Those long muscle fibers can make flank steak tough if you cut it the wrong way. But when sliced paper-thin and across the grain, you'll be in foodie heaven.