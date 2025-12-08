The $5 Spice Blends You Should Never Pass Up At Costco
When shopping at a massive store like Costco, it can be easy to pass by items that you don't even know you need. While it's hard to miss the wholesale retailer's food court selection — which includes a legendary food court hot dog Costco makes in-house – some of its other items, despite being incredibly useful and totally worthy of purchasing, can sometimes get lost in the shuffle. A prime example of this is the lack of attention surrounding Spiceology seasonings, which can be found at Costco locations nationwide for as little as $4.97 (an absolute steal for the small bottles of pure flavor).
Now, some might be hesitant to give the product a shot, considering that buying spices in bulk from Costco is generally ill-advised and some look down upon using store-bought spice blends, but Spiceology's lineup is incredibly difficult to pass up given its high quality, versatility, and affordability. In fact, buying the seasoning directly from Costco in particular is a cheat code in its own right, as the Spokane-based spice company sells most of its flavors online for oftentimes more than double the price that you may be able to find it for at Costco.
The many uses of Spiceology's seasonings from Costco
Spiceology really shines in the versatility of its products, with many of the key flavors being capable of upgrading countless recipes and snacks at your disposal. A Mashed review of the Spiceology seasonings described two seasonings — Greek Freak Mediterranean and Nashville Hot Chicken — as "flexible enough to flavor meats, veggies, salads, and even snacks like homemade chips or popcorn." Talk about well-rounded.
Costco's array of Spiceology flavors may vary depending on where you are, but another major reason why the retailer's supply of spices is so enticing is that the store actually offers some exclusive flavors that you can't get elsewhere. These flavors include Black Magic, Nashville Hot Chicken, Smoky Honey Habanero, and the aforementioned Greek Freak Mediterranean, all of which can bring completely different attributes to your dishes. Unfortunately, these specialty flavors are much more pricey than the sub-five-dollar bottles, with a bundle of the four costing $49.99 for a total of 36 ounces of seasoning on the Costco website. However, there's no doubt that purchasing all four at once can really set you up for success in the kitchen, making it a potentially worthwhile investment if your dishes are in need of more flavor.
