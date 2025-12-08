The $5 Spice Blends You Should Never Pass Up At Costco

When shopping at a massive store like Costco, it can be easy to pass by items that you don't even know you need. While it's hard to miss the wholesale retailer's food court selection — which includes a legendary food court hot dog Costco makes in-house – some of its other items, despite being incredibly useful and totally worthy of purchasing, can sometimes get lost in the shuffle. A prime example of this is the lack of attention surrounding Spiceology seasonings, which can be found at Costco locations nationwide for as little as $4.97 (an absolute steal for the small bottles of pure flavor).

Now, some might be hesitant to give the product a shot, considering that buying spices in bulk from Costco is generally ill-advised and some look down upon using store-bought spice blends, but Spiceology's lineup is incredibly difficult to pass up given its high quality, versatility, and affordability. In fact, buying the seasoning directly from Costco in particular is a cheat code in its own right, as the Spokane-based spice company sells most of its flavors online for oftentimes more than double the price that you may be able to find it for at Costco.