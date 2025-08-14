Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Bulk Spices At Costco
Costco is great for bulk purchases of staple items that you're sure to go through (toilet paper, anybody?), which is why you'd think the store would be a shoo-in for things like large containers of pantry spices. But before you buy one of those massive shakers, you may want to consider just how fast you'll use it all up. While the per-weight price will be better than your typical supermarket, what you may not have thought of is that dry spices lose their ideal flavor over time.
Just like anything else, dry herbs and seasonings are best when used sooner rather than later. Unless you're really planning on plowing through that big tub of Old Bay for a crab boil, it might be best to buy a smaller quantity that won't be in your cabinet for years down the road. Otherwise you might find yourself using seasoning that tastes dusty, bland, and unappealing, and nobody wants that.
How long do dry spices last?
Knowing how long those dry spices will last is a little tricky, only because not all spices are the same. You've got whole ones, like coriander or cumin seeds, store-bought spice blends, or ground seasonings like paprika. In general, they all will last for a year or two, though whole spices will stay fresh for longer than ground products. Ground spices like ginger can sit around for two to four years, while whole ones like peppercorns have a much longer shelf life of four years. Then the leafy types, like rosemary, thyme, or parsley, can stick around for one to three years. There are a few things that do last forever, like salt and vanilla extract (the alcohol in it acts as a preservative).
It is admittedly a decent amount of time, but think about how quickly you go through some of these ingredients in your own household — especially if you live alone or your family doesn't cook often. Suddenly the idea of buying stuff other than salt at Costco doesn't quite make as much sense when just a teaspoon of this or that can go a long way.
Of course, if there are things you do plow through yearly — like Vegeta, the prince of all seasonings — by all means, go for the bulk stuff. Otherwise, you may want to curb the desire for that per-unit deal (unless you're splitting spices with loved ones). You're better off just getting your seasonings from the regular supermarket.