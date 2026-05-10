6 Costco Bakery Items Worth Buying And 5 To Avoid

Costco is no stranger to Tiramisu cake, so perhaps it's no surprise that the very first dessert item we grabbed from Costco was a spin on the classic with the Tiramisu Cheesecake. At the time, we were visiting my parents, so we experienced this dessert for the first time together. Little did we know that it's a seasonal item that only crops up in the spring. With layers of crust, cheesecake, and tiramisu goodness, this dessert is creamy and perfectly coffee-tasting. It's easily my favorite cheesecake offering from Costco.

You'll want to be sure you have a few people on hand to eat the cheesecake because it is definitely on the larger side of desserts. Plus, it's a heavy one. Cut yourself a fairly small piece so as not to waste more than you're realistically able to eat. When selecting your tiramisu cheesecake in the store, choose one generously sprinkled with that cocoa powder. The thorough coating of cocoa powder won't feel overwhelming or overly dusty, but if there isn't enough, you will definitely notice its absence.

To find your cheesecake in Costco, look in the refrigerated cases in the bakery. Often, I find them in the large stand-up cases, but the smaller displays that open from the top often stock them too. During tiramisu cheesecake season, you'll find that they can sell out quickly, so it's worth it to make your shopping trip earlier in the day if you're concerned about missing out. Or, as user u3koyz encouraged on Reddit, "Don't walk, run! They are back."