The 12 Best Tips For First Time Costco Shoppers

I have just one regret about getting a Costco membership: Not doing it sooner. I'm not exaggerating when I say that my family's Costco membership has made a positive impact on our finances, the efficiency of our daily lives, and on making big decisions like choosing the right refrigerator. This Christmas, it even made shopping for my son a little easier. As he was inundated week after week with new toys lining the Costco toy aisles, we learned very quickly what was at the very top of his list. Perhaps that's why my husband and I won't stop talking about Costco and gushing about it to our family and friends. In these frequent conversations, we have much to share about our experiences with Costco, and now, I share those words of wisdom with you.

Shopping at Costco for the first time is intimidating. Just as you may have felt overwhelmed the first time you stepped into your now-favorite grocery store, learning how a new store runs can feel like a lot. Based on what we've learned, I'd like to offer some of my best tips to make your first visits to Costco a delicious success, so you can get the most out of your fancy new membership.