Here's The Brand Behind The Kirkland Signature Beer You See On The West Coast

This is really a story about the little beer that could. Before Deschutes became the hidden brand behind this popular Kirkland product, the Oregon brewery made a lager named "Prinz Crispy." The recipe was masterminded by brewmaker Robin Johnson, and Deschutes thought so highly of it that it submitted it, along with two others, to the Great American Beer Festival in October 2023. It was never intended for wide-scale production, and was costly to produce, but the small batch turned heads at competition. Against 172 others, the Prinz Crispy won gold in the Munich-style Helles category, ranking it among the best beers in the nation. This was high enough praise for Kirkland to immediately take notice.

By December of 2024, Deschutes and Kirkland had agreed to rename the beer simply "Helles-Style Lager," released under a partnered Deschutes and Kirkland name. It was sold in Costco without much initial fanfare, but customers definitely noticed the upgrade. The beer did so well that, rather than making it a temporary partnership, they decided to continue producing Costco's signature beer together. While Deschutes has been somewhat tight-lipped about just how much beer it supplies, it has made it known that it's an incredibly beneficial collaboration.

In fact, it's been so beneficial that some savvy shoppers may have noticed a little branding change. This could be because the Helles-Style Lager took silver at the 2025 Beer World Cup. For the first time, Deschutes' logo is featured prominently on cases, and the beers themselves include a gold text blurb paying homage to the original Prinz Crispy name. At this point, Costco is hardly subtle about its big partnership.