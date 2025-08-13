The Pros And Cons Of Buying A Refrigerator From Costco

When you see a price tag, you want that number to be the final price. Vague pricing and hidden fees are a giant headache, and when you leave paying more than expected, you feel taken advantage of. Luckily, Costco prides itself on its slogan, "the price you see is the price you pay." That is, minus sales tax, which varies from state to state.

When we say transparent pricing, we mean there are no must-have add-ons that inevitably increase the total cost. When ordering online, shipping and handling are factored into the price. However, non-contiguous regions like Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico have additional shipping fees, which makes sense considering the distance.

Costco also offers price adjustments when prices drop within 30 days of purchase. This offer isn't valid on warehouse prices or price-matching against other retailers. However, Costco may be lenient depending on the representative you speak to, with customers recommending Costco's online support over warehouse staff. One Reddit user explains, "We bought a fridge a few years ago. It went on sale after the price adjustment time was officially over. I chatted with Costco through the website and got an adjustment." The shopper happily adds, "A month or three later, it went on a further price reduction. I asked again and they gave me a SECOND refund on it without any hesitation or hassle."