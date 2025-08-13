The Pros And Cons Of Buying A Refrigerator From Costco
Purchasing a refrigerator is a big decision. Not only is it expensive, but it's going to take up some serious real estate in your kitchen. It's also one of the most-utilized appliances in your entire home. So when buying a new fridge, you want to ensure you're shopping at the right store. Costco is one of the top dogs in this department, and for those considering this retailer, we've done the research to determine the pros and cons.
We reviewed Costco's fridge options to know exactly what the retailer offers. We also read the fine print to understand what buying a fridge here entails, along with what type of warranty, delivery, installation, and customer services are included. We then searched blogs, forums, and reviews to learn how customers felt about purchasing a fridge at Costco. Buying a refrigerator here definitely has some advantages, but ultimately, you'll have to weigh them against the disadvantages to see if it's the right choice for you.
Pro: Transparent pricing
When you see a price tag, you want that number to be the final price. Vague pricing and hidden fees are a giant headache, and when you leave paying more than expected, you feel taken advantage of. Luckily, Costco prides itself on its slogan, "the price you see is the price you pay." That is, minus sales tax, which varies from state to state.
When we say transparent pricing, we mean there are no must-have add-ons that inevitably increase the total cost. When ordering online, shipping and handling are factored into the price. However, non-contiguous regions like Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico have additional shipping fees, which makes sense considering the distance.
Costco also offers price adjustments when prices drop within 30 days of purchase. This offer isn't valid on warehouse prices or price-matching against other retailers. However, Costco may be lenient depending on the representative you speak to, with customers recommending Costco's online support over warehouse staff. One Reddit user explains, "We bought a fridge a few years ago. It went on sale after the price adjustment time was officially over. I chatted with Costco through the website and got an adjustment." The shopper happily adds, "A month or three later, it went on a further price reduction. I asked again and they gave me a SECOND refund on it without any hesitation or hassle."
Pro: Longer warranty
The fine print on warranties can be tricky to understand. Typically, there's the manufacturer's warranty, the store's warranty, and then third-party options. Refrigerators usually come with a one-year manufacturer's warranty. Most retailers only cover this limited warranty in the price, offering extra paid options to extend the coverage. Places like Lowe's are a prime example, where that one-year warranty is all that's covered in the price. Meanwhile, Costco offers a free two-year warranty on fridges — twice that of most other retailers.
You'll likely keep your refrigerator for more than two years, but exactly how long should refrigerators last? The U.S. Department of Energy says refrigerators last an average of 12 years. This is obviously longer than Costco's two-year warranty. While you're under zero obligation, you can always purchase an extended warranty.
Costco's three-year warranty extension is offered through Allstate. The protection plan costs roughly $90 for appliances under $1,000, $120 for appliances between $1,000 and $2,000, and $160 for appliances over $2,000. Costco or the manufacturer is still responsible for the initial two years, and Allstate covers years three to five. Plans include on-site service, fast replacements, phone support, mechanical and electrical failures, and a brand-new replacement if needed. However, customers must buy extended warranties within 90 days of their fridge purchase.
Pro: Appliance bundles can save you money
If you need more than just a fridge, purchasing everything at Costco can save you money. Appliance bundles typically include a refrigerator, stovetop oven, dishwasher, and microwave. Buying all these appliances at once can mean up to $2,000 in savings. Most of the bundles also qualify for Costco Direct Savings, which can add even more money to your wallet — but more on that later.
There are several package options to suit your needs. You can choose from a variety of fridge styles, including French door and side-by-side refrigerators, paired with either electric, gas, or dual-fuel range stovetop ovens. When searching for electric options, read about the best electric ranges based on reviews to see what previous customers recommend.
Previous shoppers feel the Costco bundles are worth purchasing, especially when compared to hardware box stores. One satisfied customer shared their experience on Reddit: "The more appliances you bought, the more you saved. [We] needed a fridge and dishwasher at a minimum. Played around with the third appliance, and an extra dishwasher gave us the best deal." Plus, since the appliances are grouped intentionally, you can expect a streamlined kitchen rather than a mishmash of different-looking machines.
Pro: Delivery and installation are included
When buying a refrigerator at Costco, delivery and installation are included — and let's get real, unless you've got a giant truck and a strong team, these services are absolutely necessary. While other stores' refrigerators may initially appear cheaper, you'll need to factor in these additional fees, which could bump up the total cost, potentially surpassing Costco's.
Costco's free delivery and installation only apply to online purchases. If you have your heart set on a warehouse fridge, see if the product is available online at the same price point. If so, you could save yourself money and hassle. Also, there is a disclaimer that this free delivery includes "most areas." Those living in or near urban areas are probably covered. But if you live in an extremely rural region or outside the mainland United States, check with customer service before completing your purchase.
When preparing for a delivery, make sure your home is accessible. An adult should be present, and there should be a clear path into the residence. The delivery team will connect the appliance, test its function, and clean up after themselves. However, these complimentary services are offered within reason. The delivery company won't entertain unusual requests like lifting the fridge through windows or over a maze of banisters. They also can't perform other services like plumbing or electrical work, so ensure all your utilities are working properly for a successful installation.
Pro: Free haul away
Before getting a new fridge delivered, you have to remove the old one, which can be a serious hassle. Refrigerators aren't exactly easy to maneuver, and you'll likely have to hire someone to get the job done. Fortunately, Costco offers free haul-away with the online purchase of a new fridge.
Haul-away services aren't always included in company pricing. Best Buy charges almost $60 for hauling away and recycling a large appliance — and that's only when delivering a new replacement product. At Lowe's, only Pro members get free haul-away, while regular shoppers pay $50.
To take advantage of Costco's free haul-away service, you must schedule it when booking your delivery. It must be the same type of product — if you're getting a fridge delivered, you can only get a fridge hauled away. The fridge must also be kept indoors, so don't go placing it on the curb for easy removal. Finally, make sure to clean the unit out before delivery day. One woman hid her life savings in the freezer only to have it accidentally hauled away by Costco's removal services.
Pro: Costco Direct Savings
Costco Direct Savings is a program that awards members for buying multiple items at once. It's a tiered system. If you buy two items from Costco Direct, you save $100, three items save you $200, four items save you $300 ... you get the idea. Participating products have a red label designated "Costco Direct Savings," and luckily, almost all of Costco's refrigerators are included in this savings scheme. Most kitchen suites with four appliances bundled together also have that red tag, offering a total of $300 in savings.
Costco Direct Savings is only offered on big-ticket online purchases, so if you want to buy more than just a fridge, keep your eyes peeled for that red tag. Wondering how Costco is able to offer such big discounts? On Costco's website, buyer Jeremy Noble explains, "The Costco Direct tag indicates that an item is stocked at our distribution center, so the order and the delivery can be fulfilled more quickly." The benefits multiply when buying more items: "When appliances are bundled on the same order, we can reduce the freight costs and pass the savings along to the member."
Pro: 90-day return policy
Adjusting to a new fridge takes time. You have to get a feel for the layout and test its various functions. After a couple of weeks, you might notice it's not working up to par, or it might not be the best fit for your family's needs. Costco's 90-day return policy alleviates any potential stress, allowing plenty of time to determine if it's a good fit. Other retailers offer far shorter windows to return refrigerators. Home Depot and Lowe's have a 48-hour return policy, which really puts the pressure on making that final decision.
Costco's 90-day return policy applies to refrigerators that are more than 10 cubic feet. For reference, standard fridges are 10 to 21 cubic feet. When searching online, only two Costco refrigerators didn't meet this size requirement. Both were single-door miniature fridges at much lower price points, so less of a commitment regardless.
Pro: Free technical support
Is that icemaker making more problems than it is ice? Or are you noticing signs that your fridge is way too cold or not cold enough? Unfortunately, these are just a few of the issues that may arise with refrigerators. When they do, you can't always be expected to navigate these problems alone — many of these technical issues are above your pay grade, so you'll need to seek help. Costco's website FAQs are a great starting resource, but if they're not enough, the chain offers free technical support for fridges above 10 cubic feet (any standard-sized fridge or larger).
First, save yourself — and the company — time by reviewing Costco's published answers to common refrigerator concerns. If you can't find a solution, call Costco Technical & Warranty Services at 1-866-861-0450 any day between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. PST. Be prepared with your name and Costco membership number, along with the refrigerator's item number (on receipt), model, serial number, and purchase date.
Con: Options are limited compared to other stores
On Costco's website, we discovered a total of 143 refrigerators. This might sound like a lot, but the options are actually limited compared to other retailers — some of which have over 1,000. This means you have fewer choices when it comes to refrigerator types and features. Take French door refrigerators, a style characterized by two doors opening outward. Costco has just 99 options, while Home Depot has 259, and Walmart and Best Buy have well over 300. If you're searching for a top-freezer fridge, Costco has only 11 options, while Best Buy and Home Depot have over 100, and Walmart has over 300.
The vast majority of Costco's fridge options are only available online. At our local warehouse, there were just five types of fridges on display. This means you can't view most Costco fridges before committing, which can impact your purchase. When you're in a brick-and-mortar appliance store, you can see the fridge, open the doors, and get a feel for the layout. This makes it far easier to envision it in your space. Mind you, this could be a positive if you suffer from analysis paralysis. But if you have a long list of desired features, you might not find your dream fridge in Costco's limited selection.
Con: Delivery and installation may take longer
With large retailers, delivery can often take longer than expected. They're handling a high volume of inventory, and you may have trouble squeezing into their schedule. Meanwhile, although smaller hardware stores tend to have higher prices, they can also offer faster delivery. When discussing where to buy fridges, one Redditor shared, "The best place is a local appliance store. Mine is only slightly more expensive than Costco, but I can often get things delivered and set up the next day."
How long does Costco delivery take? That all depends on your location and the delivery company's availability. But according to customer reviews, the timeframes vary wildly. One Reddit user complained, "I'm incredibly unimpressed with Costco Direct for large items ... my mom's fridge took 7 weeks." Some customers ordered appliances and the delivery dates were consistently delayed, while others had the delivery scheduled a week before the actual installation. Costco does warn customers that installation may require a secondary appointment, meaning they could be without a working fridge in between.
Con: Third-party delivery services are hit or miss
Many large retailers contract out the delivery and installation of refrigerators to third-party companies. Costco is one such retailer, but unfortunately, its delivery companies can be very hit or miss. This Redditor summed it up well: "My mom and I both bought fridges last winter through Costco. Mine came perfectly and installed just fine. My mom's delivery guys complained about everything, [and] wouldn't switch the door direction for her."
On the same forum, we noticed several people complaining specifically about Costco's appliance delivery service. One commentator complained, "The 3rd party delivery/install sucks. I'm still waiting." Another Costco customer painted quite the picture of their appliance experience, sharing, "The two people that delivered and tried to install it were in a super dingy box truck and they struggled to move it into the house, couldn't get the old one out, and then they couldn't figure out how to install it."
Ultimately, delivery companies are a gamble. It really depends on where you live and who got the contract that day. But since the service is a third party, it's challenging to complain directly to the delivery company. Technically, they were hired by Costco, not you, making accountability even harder.
Con: Some customers said their kitchen appliances arrived damaged
After scheduling delivery and potentially dealing with delays, the last thing you want is a damaged fridge showing up. Unfortunately, many customers have complained about this very issue, with some noticing the problem sooner than others. One Costco shopper flat-out refused delivery as soon as they peeked inside the truck. On Reddit, they explained, "The 3rd party delivery contractor beat the hell out of it." Even without being unboxed, the customer noticed, "The rear cover was mashed into the copper tubing for the compressor assembly. No telling what other damage was present."
Other Costco customers weren't as lucky, only noticing the damage after installation. On another Reddit thread, a customer shares their experience with Costco's kitchen appliance delivery: "First one is damaged but not noticed right away. They swap it with another one. This one was defective in a different way. I tried to just refund it, but they wouldn't. They'll keep replacing it, though." To avoid this scenario altogether, greet the delivery drivers and check out the packaging before the fridge enters your home.
Con: You have to be a member
There are ways to shop at Costco without a membership card, including joining members on shopping sprees or purchasing Costco products online using Instacart. However, these methods won't work for buying refrigerators, as large appliance purchases require active memberships, even when shopping online.
While Costco.com allows non-members to purchase most items (with a 5% surcharge), major appliances are strictly member-exclusive. You can ask a member to purchase a refrigerator on your behalf, but this creates complications since the delivery and warranty will be linked to their account instead of yours.
When buying a fridge at Costco, the most straightforward solution is to obtain your own membership. Costco offers Gold Star and Business memberships for $65 annually, while Executive membership costs $130 annually and comes with extra benefits and savings, including a 2% Rewards on qualified purchases. When comparing refrigerator prices across retailers, factor the membership fees into your total expenses to determine whether Costco truly offers the best value.