11 Best Electric Ranges, According To Reviews
Gas stoves have been around for quite a while. Invented in 1826 by James Sharp in the U.K., the first functioning gas stove meant that people no longer had to rely on wood or coal to prepare their meals. Gas ranges with integrated ovens appeared on the market in the 1880s. It wasn't long before electric ranges entered the scene, with the first current-run appliances emerging in the late 19th century. While the earliest electric ranges featured heating coils, the introduction of smooth glass-ceramic cooktops in the 1970s changed the game completely, making electric ranges more stylish and easier to clean.
Today, 68% of households in the U.S. use electric, rather than gas, ranges (via Statista). There are plenty of good reasons for this. Firstly, electric ranges are safer than gas stoves as they don't release carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide into the air and eliminate the risk of gas leaks. Electric ranges are also more convenient and offer more features than their gas counterparts.
Whether you are looking to replace a gas range or upgrade an existing electric range, today's models offer a wide range of features to suit every cooking style. Ready to explore some of the best electric ranges on the market? We're here to fill you in! You can learn more about how we chose the best ranges in the methodology section later in the article. Note that all prices are subject to change.
Samsung Smart Freestanding Electric Range with WiFi
Made from stainless steel, the Samsung Smart Freestanding Electric Range with WiFi is available in black and silver to fit your kitchen decor. The design is fingerprint-resistant, so you don't need to worry about leaving smudges on the unit's surface. A slim control panel with four knobs and a digital display give you control over the stove and oven settings. Five ring burners of various sizes and the large convection oven spanning 6.3 cubic feet complete the picture.
Just as its name suggests, the range features WiFi connectivity, letting you manage the unit remotely. Voice control via Alexa, Bixby, or Google is a convenient option for hands-free cooking. Meanwhile, the no-preheating air fry option lets you prepare snacks such as crispy french fries using minimal oil and without the need for a separate appliance, making the Samsung Smart Freestanding Electric Range a great solution for limited kitchen spaces.
The electric range has received favorable feedback from customers. For instance, one happy Best Buy shopper calls the appliance a "great buy," adding, "[It] has so many really great features. The air fryer is amazing as well as the rapid boil." A Lowe's reviewer agrees, saying, "This oven far exceeds my expectations. ... The oven heats up quickly. The stovetop is excellent and it's great having the warming burner to keep food warm."
At the time of writing, you can purchase the Samsung Freestanding Electric Range with WiFi from Samsung starting at $749.
Frigidaire Gallery 5 Burner Element Freestanding Range
The Frigidaire Gallery 5 Burner Element Freestanding Range is equipped with the brand's most advanced convection system. Its "Total Convection" feature supports multiple cooking functions, including slow cooking, steam baking, air frying, steam roasting, and air sous vide. The no-preheat cooktop — which includes five elements and a powerful 3,200-watt heat ring — allows you to prepare a feast for large gatherings. Plus, the bridge element lets you connect two separate heating zones to accommodate oversized cookware. The Frigidaire Gallery 5 Burner Element Freestanding Range comes in black and silver smudge-proof stainless steel.
Most customers have been impressed with the Frigidaire Gallery's capabilities in the kitchen. Case in point is one shopper who praises the appliance's aesthetic appeal and performance. "So far so good," they state in one review on The Home Depot website. "It is a handsome stove. ... All I know is the oven works, and did a great job with some salmon filets. Insulation is far superior to our old LG stove, the door was cool to the touch even on 400 [degrees Fahrenheit]." A Best Buy shopper is also satisfied with the electric range, noting, "One of the best flat tops on the market. Great price. Stop looking, I researched about 50 of them for you!"
At the time of writing, you can purchase the Frigidaire Gallery 5 Burner Element Freestanding Range from Frigidaire starting at $898.
GE 5 Burner Element Free-Standing Electric Range
The GE 5 Burner Element Free-Standing Electric Range is available in different color options to suit various kitchen designs. These include classic stainless steel, white, black, and slate, which has a dark gray finish. The unit also comes with a storage drawer for your cookware, making it perfect for staying organized in a small kitchen.
This electric range also features five elements, and no-preheat air frying and reheating modes. It even has a special function for cooking frozen pizza. The convection oven measures 5.3 cubic feet and preheats in just seven minutes, meaning faster baking and roasting. This appliance comes with WiFi capabilities and a dedicated SmartHQ App, allowing you to control and monitor it from different areas of your home.
Amateur chefs rave about the GE 5 Burner Element Free-Standing Electric Range, saying that its range of cooking modes makes it versatile enough to handle any recipe. For example, one US Appliance reviewer says, "Love the ability to use the regular oven or air fryer or convection oven. Easy to operate and cooks way better than my old stove." Another US Appliance shopper concurs, noting, "So happy to have a beautiful new oven. Love the new features and options."
At the time of writing, you can purchase the GE 5 Burner Element Smart Free-Standing Electric Range from Wesco Home starting at $799.
Whirlpool Freestanding Electric Range
From whipping up fudge brownies to baking chicken wings, the Whirlpool Freestanding Electric Range offers both performance and ease of use for all kitchen endeavors. At around $650, this unit is a solid choice with four elements, including two FlexHeat Dual Radiant Elements that can accommodate both 6-inch and 9-inch cookware and boil 40% faster. The other notable features of the Whirlpool Freestanding Electric Range include a no-preheat mode, a keep-warm setting, and an integrated temperature sensor for more uniform baking. Not to be overlooked is the fact that this appliance also comes with a handy drawer for storing pots and pans.
Buyers have given the Whirlpool Freestanding Electric Range high marks for its versatility and reliability. One fan of the appliance who posted their review on Best Buy notes, "The cooktop flexibility is fantastic — it makes multitasking in the kitchen so much easier, whether I'm simmering sauces or boiling water. The oven is spacious and heats evenly, making baking and roasting a breeze. ... The controls are straightforward and user-friendly, which is a big plus. So far, it's been reliable and performs great." Similarly, a Lowe's shopper says, "It is a very plain range with no fancy buttons to do fancy things. This also means there are less things that can go wrong with it!"
At the time of writing, you can purchase the Whirlpool Freestanding Electric Range from Whirlpool starting at $648.99.
Café Stainless Steel Slide-In Induction Range
The Café Stainless Steel Slide-In Induction Range isn't cheap. However, those looking for a professional kitchen setup and a long-term investment are bound to appreciate this kitchen gadget's quality and functionality. The perks are apparent right from the get-go, with customers able to fully customize the range's aesthetic, building on either a matte white or stainless steel base with brushed finishes.
Aside from its sleek and modern look, the Café Stainless Steel Slide-In Induction Range features five heating elements, including an 11-inch, 3,700-watt induction burner. The appliance also allows you to synchronize two elements for larger cooking jobs and features a no-preheat air fryer function, letting you easily prepare air fryer favorites such as chicken wings with less oil. To top it all off, the unit's WiFi connectivity and SmartHQ App let home chefs not only control and monitor the appliance remotely but also download cooking upgrades.
With so many features and tons of aesthetic appeal, it's little surprise that kitchen enthusiasts have been raving about the Café Stainless Steel Slide-In Induction Range. This is exemplified by a BlvdHome customer who says, "We are extremely satisfied with this purchase. The induction cooktop is great! This range performs beyond our expectations — and it's beautiful!"
At the time of writing, you can purchase the Café Stainless Steel Slide-In Induction Range from The Home Depot starting at $3,698.
Frigidaire 24-inch Electric Range
With a width of just 24 inches, the Frigidaire 24-inch Electric Range is a great fit for smaller kitchens where you need to make the most of your space (for comparison, standard ranges are usually 30 inches wide). The kitchen appliance comes with four 6- and 7-inch heating elements and a compact oven measuring 1.9 feet with a fan convection system for even heating. Its oven is also equipped with a hidden bake element at the bottom for easy cleaning. Last but not least, a built-in drawer provides extra space to store your kitchen utensils.
Many reviewers have complimented the Frigidaire 24-inch Electric Range on its compact size and performance. A great example is a P.C. Richard & Son shopper who describes the product as a "great little range," elaborating, "we bought this range for our suite and it fits perfectly. Works and looks great." Similarly, another P.C. Richard & Son customer says, "I absolutely love my new stove. It's sleek, it's sharp, and it fits perfectly in my kitchen."
At the time of writing, you can purchase the Frigidaire 24-inch Electric Range from Frigidaire starting at $1,078.
Hotpoint 4 Burner Element Free-Standing Electric Range Oven
At just over $500, the Hotpoint 4 Burner Element Free-Standing Electric Range Oven is a budget-conscious choice for those who don't mind spending a little bit more time cleaning their kitchen appliances. That's because the range features heating coils rather than an easy-clean smooth cooktop. It may lack some of the bells and whistles of more expensive models, but the Hotpoint is a reliable workhorse, perfect for home chefs who value function over flashy features. This no-nonsense range features an easy-to-clean oven with 5 cubic feet of space, a sensi-temp technology safety feature, and a removable storage drawer at the bottom of the oven.
Online reviewers have noted that the Hotpoint 4 Burner Element Free-Standing Electric Range Oven is a solid choice for those looking for a reliable, straightforward appliance. One shopper at The Home Depot says that the unit is reliable, efficient, and provides great value for money, adding, "It looks great in any kitchen, and its impressive features make it a great choice for any home cook. One of the standout features of this electric range is its four radiant cooktop elements, which provide even heating and precise temperature control." A Lowe's customer is also happy with their purchase, saying, "This is just your basic (no bells or whistles) type of stove, but it does a wonderful job. ... Definitely a good stove for the price."
At the time of writing, you can purchase the Hotpoint 4 Burner Element Free-Standing Electric Range from Lowe's starting at $559.
Samsung Bespoke Smart Slide-In Induction Range
Amateur chefs who prefer kitchen gadgets with a sleek design and innovative functions might find the Samsung Bespoke Smart Slide-In Induction Range to their liking. Available in stainless steel, white glass, and matte black steel, the appliance features ambient edge lighting bound to make an impression on your dinner guests. The scratch- and fingerprint-resistant cooktop utilizes induction technology, offering both precise temperature control and efficient cooking. The unit also has WiFi connectivity, voice control, and a huge range of oven programs such as air fry, air sous vide, keep warm, bread proof, and dehydrate.
Kitchen enthusiasts have given the Samsung Bespoke Smart Slide-In Induction Range the thumbs up for its appearance and functionality. For example, one Best Buy customer calls the appliance "the complete package," praising its touchscreen controls, convection cooking, and ambient lighting. Another Best Buy shopper echoes this sentiment, saying, "It's easy to use, super intuitive and user friendly! I like the app too and how you can do other things while your chicken is roasting! As long as you have your phone with you, you can check the progress and the time remaining!"
At the time of writing, you can purchase the Samsung Bespoke Smart Slide-In Induction Range from Samsung starting at $1,599.
Insignia Freestanding Electric Range
Cooking enthusiasts who don't mind a slightly smaller oven and just four elements are likely to appreciate the value and reliability of the Insignia Freestanding Electric Range. The range offers 5 cubic feet of oven cooking space, which is plenty for the average meal. Meanwhile, the cooktop features two 6-inch burners and two 8-inch burners. The Insignia Freestanding Electric Range also comes with a built-in storage drawer at the base, easy controls with a touchpad panel, four knobs, and a broiler oven setting.
Customers have given the Insignia Freestanding Electric Range the go-ahead thanks to its functionality and value for money. One Best Buy shopper says that this electric range is a definite upgrade from their old unit, adding, "good size and function for [the] price. It's easy to clean, and it maintains temperature far better than the old one." Another satisfied Best Buy customer notes, "I love the varied cooktop burner sizes, and how there is [one] small, [one] large on both front and back rows. The clock and timer functions are easy to use, and preheat settings make baking a breeze. ... After comparing price, appearance, and functionality, I'm very happy with this purchase."
At the time of writing, you can purchase the Insignia Freestanding Electric Range from Best Buy starting at $649.99.
Amana Freestanding Electric Range
Featuring a large touchpad and four knobs, the Amana Freestanding Electric Range is ultra-easy to operate, even for those who aren't particularly tech-savvy. Simply choose from three settings — bake, broil, or warm — or select one of the three pre-set bake assist temperatures. The Amana also comes with a large oven window so you can keep an eye on your dinner without opening the door and letting out heat. Finally, the appliance offers four stovetop elements, giving you the flexibility to prepare food in either large or small pots and pans.
The Amana Freestanding Electric Range has received a lot of positive feedback from online reviewers. One happy Amana customer appreciates the unit's ease of use, adding, "I'm so happy with my stove, it's so easy to clean and it doesn't take high heat to cook. Looks good in my kitchen too!" A Best Buy shopper is also happy with their purchase, saying, "I am so happy with my new Amana range. It looks great in our kitchen and works great. We wanted something that was made well but didn't cost more than we were able to spend. It was money well spent."
At the time of writing, you can purchase the Amana Freestanding Electric Range from The Home Depot starting at $578.
GE Profile Smart Slide-In Electric Convection Range
Designed to integrate with your kitchen decor, the GE Profile Smart Slide-In Electric Convection Range is a minimalist appliance with all the features you would expect from a smart cooking range. Powered by the SmartHQ App, this appliance can be controlled and monitored from anywhere you have a WiFi connection. The app can also be used to keep the range up to date with the latest cooking mode upgrades. The GE Profile comes with five elements, two of which feature double rings to accommodate pots and pans of various sizes. There is also a bridge element feature for oversized cookware. Meanwhile, the convection oven features a no-preheat air fryer function, allowing you to whip up healthier versions of your favorite fried foods.
The GE Profile Smart Slide-In Electric Convection Range has garnered solid customer feedback online. In the words of one happy buyer at The Home Depot, "the Power Boil feature is true to its word. We have never boiled water so fast. Very easy to clean, sleek design. The touch control is concise and easy to maneuver. We really like the front panel 'lock controls' so we can clean the control panel without it turning on while wiping." Another Home Depot shopper shares this view, saying, "feature rich. Competitively priced. Especially like the dual burner and air fryer features."
At the time of writing, you can purchase the GE Profile Smart Slide-In Electric Convection Range from GE Appliances starting at $1,888.
Methodology
There is no denying the fact that electric ranges have many advantages over their gas counterparts. They offer effective heat transfer, multi-ring elements that accommodate cookware of different sizes, and are usually easier to clean thanks to their smooth glass or ceramic cooktops. Many modern electric ranges also feature WiFi connectivity, which means easier control and monitoring of the cooking process.
We have searched high and low to bring you a list of some of the best electric ranges on the market. Our research focused on each unit's aesthetic appeal, specifications, and performance. We also read hundreds of customer reviews, zeroing in on factors such as reliability, ease of use, features, and value for money to ensure that we get the whole picture.