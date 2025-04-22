11 Best Electric Ranges, According To Reviews

Gas stoves have been around for quite a while. Invented in 1826 by James Sharp in the U.K., the first functioning gas stove meant that people no longer had to rely on wood or coal to prepare their meals. Gas ranges with integrated ovens appeared on the market in the 1880s. It wasn't long before electric ranges entered the scene, with the first current-run appliances emerging in the late 19th century. While the earliest electric ranges featured heating coils, the introduction of smooth glass-ceramic cooktops in the 1970s changed the game completely, making electric ranges more stylish and easier to clean.

Today, 68% of households in the U.S. use electric, rather than gas, ranges (via Statista). There are plenty of good reasons for this. Firstly, electric ranges are safer than gas stoves as they don't release carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide into the air and eliminate the risk of gas leaks. Electric ranges are also more convenient and offer more features than their gas counterparts.

Whether you are looking to replace a gas range or upgrade an existing electric range, today's models offer a wide range of features to suit every cooking style. Ready to explore some of the best electric ranges on the market? We're here to fill you in! You can learn more about how we chose the best ranges in the methodology section later in the article. Note that all prices are subject to change.