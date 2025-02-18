What The Heck Is That Bottom Drawer On Ovens For Anyway?
If you've ever owned a standard oven, you've likely wondered about that mysterious bottom drawer. Is it just extra storage? A secret warming compartment? Or something more? The answer depends on your oven type — and how you might not be using it to its fullest potential. And if you're not sure which type you have? There's some quick tests you can do to figure out just exactly what's going on down there. First, turn your oven on and wait a few minutes. Now open the bottom drawer and feel inside. If it's warm or hot, it's a warming or broiling drawer. If it stays cool, it's more than likely just for storage.
For many people, that bottom drawer is just a convenient place to stash your baking sheets, muffin pans, and Pyrex casserole dishes. And in many ovens, that's exactly what it's designed for. If your oven doesn't have any special markings or settings related to the drawer, chances are it's simply a convenient storage compartment. Now, not just anything should be stored there. Any plastic items are a no-no, because they may become warped due to residual heat. Cast iron pots and pans are your best bet, because any leftover heat from the oven helps avoid rust build-up. If your oven is on the older side, put safety first and always use oven mitts when removing cookware from the bottom drawer. Sometimes a lack of insulation can heat your metal pans way more than intended.
How to use your bottom drawer
If your oven is electric, that bottom drawer might actually be a warming drawer. These can frequently come in handy, as this feature allows you to keep cooked food at a serving temperature without overcooking it — perfect for when you're throwing a dinner party. It's easy enough to tell if you have a warming drawer, as there will be a labeled knob, or the drawer turns warm when activated but never hot enough to actually cook your food. If you've ever hosted a Thanksgiving dinner and needed to keep your unexpected side dishes warm while the main course finishes, the warming drawer is truly a game-changer.
In many gas ovens, the bottom drawer isn't for storage at all — it's actually a broiler. You can tell by turning on the "broil" setting; if it directs heat to the drawer instead of the oven's main compartment, you've got a broiler. The broiler drawer will also have a metal rack inside instead of a solid bottom, and it will get very hot, very quickly! This feature is somewhat similar to an upside-down grill, wherein it provides high-intensity heat from the flame above. But what's the difference between broiling and baking? If you've ever needed to brown the top of a casserole or crisp up some melting cheese or bread crumbs, this broiler drawer can do just that, but it shouldn't be used to fully cook dishes because of the high, direct heat. So the next time you fire up the oven, take a second look. You might just discover a new feature you never knew you had.