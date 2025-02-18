What The Heck Is That Bottom Drawer On Ovens For Anyway?

If you've ever owned a standard oven, you've likely wondered about that mysterious bottom drawer. Is it just extra storage? A secret warming compartment? Or something more? The answer depends on your oven type — and how you might not be using it to its fullest potential. And if you're not sure which type you have? There's some quick tests you can do to figure out just exactly what's going on down there. First, turn your oven on and wait a few minutes. Now open the bottom drawer and feel inside. If it's warm or hot, it's a warming or broiling drawer. If it stays cool, it's more than likely just for storage.

For many people, that bottom drawer is just a convenient place to stash your baking sheets, muffin pans, and Pyrex casserole dishes. And in many ovens, that's exactly what it's designed for. If your oven doesn't have any special markings or settings related to the drawer, chances are it's simply a convenient storage compartment. Now, not just anything should be stored there. Any plastic items are a no-no, because they may become warped due to residual heat. Cast iron pots and pans are your best bet, because any leftover heat from the oven helps avoid rust build-up. If your oven is on the older side, put safety first and always use oven mitts when removing cookware from the bottom drawer. Sometimes a lack of insulation can heat your metal pans way more than intended.