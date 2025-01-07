How Long Should Your Fridge Last?
People have been finding ways to keep food cool since ancient times. Some took advantage of the natural resources nearby, storing and cooling items in cold bodies of water. Others dug deep pits to store their snow, insulating these with wood and straw. Eventually, cellars were invented to create a cooler storage area under homes. Ice boxes grew widespread in the 1800s, which were essentially just insulated cabinets with blocks of ice inside to keep things cool. Artificial refrigeration was invented in 1748, but refrigerators weren't mass-produced until 1918 when the first at-home units were built. That means, for the past century and then some, people have had the gift of modern refrigeration. Not only do fridges help food stay cool, but they have prolonged the life of perishable items for millions of people.
In today's society, we often take our refrigerators for granted as part of daily life. This means you don't always realize how much you rely on your fridge until it breaks. The U.S. Department of Energy says, on average, a standard-size refrigerator, lasts about 12-14 years. But, of course, that depends on the type of fridge you have and how well you take care of it. And while there are some ways to help your fridge work less hard, at the end of the day, it's an appliance that won't last forever, just like every other piece of tech in your home.
How can I tell when my fridge needs to be replaced?
If you're feeling like your fridge has seen better days, there are a few key things to look out for before you decide to replace it. Is your food spoiling quicker than normal? Is there condensation on the outside of the fridge? Is your fridge leaking, or did your energy bill shoot up drastically from one month to the next? Other signs include your fridge making a lot more noise than normal or becoming hot to the touch. If your fridge cannot maintain a temperature below 40 degrees Fahrenheit this also suggests it is on its way out. Noticing any of these things could be a sign that you need to replace your fridge, but of course, ask a professional first.
The good thing is there are ways to help your fridge last as long as possible. You should regularly clean it, especially the vents and the coils where dust and pet hair gather. Simply pull out your fridge twice a year and clean the debris from behind and under it as best you can. Also, don't overpack your fridge. The more you shove in there, the harder the fridge has to work to keep everything cool. There are plenty of other storage tips to lend a helping hand to your fridge. And remember, there are some things you shouldn't actually store on the fridge door, so remember to reorganize it every now and then.