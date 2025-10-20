Head To Costco At This Time To Grab The Most Free Samples, According To Reddit

You may be wondering why these are the best days and times to get free samples. One Reddit user mentions "sample stations are more plentiful during the busiest times and days," adding that weekends around lunchtime are a good time to go for samples. Another user, a previous Costco employee, confirms this, writing "weekends are popping for samples."

As this is the general consensus, others have noted their success in finding an abundance of free samples on weekdays. One user claims to have success on weekdays in the mid-afternoon as they think Costco "[caters] to the retirees." Nevertheless, it seems as though the afternoon is the best time to visit the store if you're hunting for free samples.

As there are so many samples to choose from, it can be hard to narrow down which ones to try. Turning to Reddit once again, we've discovered which Costco delicacies you shouldn't neglect to try. The best seem to be any and all sweets. Redditors specifically love the Lindt chocolate samples, frozen desserts, and any sweet that's individually wrapped. On the flip side, fans agree that the drinks are the most undesirable. Fans specifically condemn the ginger root beer, Korean red ginseng drink, and glucosamine drink samples. Of course, there's no harm in trying as many free samples as you can — they're free, after all.