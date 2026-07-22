Dunkin's 2026 Fall Menu Just Leaked And This New Flavor Might Surprise You

Dunkin's fall menu is out, and it looks like a caffeinated, syrupy-sweet fever dream. The menu is speculative: The information comes from snack food blogger @markie_devo, who received the leak from a Dunkin' employee. Fans of the New England standby have good reason to believe the news since the blogger successfully leaked information on Dunkin's fall lineup last year. According to the influencer's Instagram post, the menu will likely drop nationwide on August 19.

This year's menu is heavy on drinks, with 14 fall options. Yes, pumpkin spice features heavily. The chain is launching five pumpkin-themed drinks, including the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, the Pumpkin Cloud Dunkalatte, and the Nutty Pumpkin Protein Latte. But Dunkin' is betting on a surprising new flavor for fall, too: tiramisu. Four of the lineup's drinks are themed around the classic Italian dessert. This fall, Dunkin' customers can order the Tiramisu Cloud Latte, Tiramisu Protein Latte, Tiramisu Shakin' Espresso, and the Tiramisu Marshmallow Matcha.

I'm a big fan of Korean cafe Tous Les Jours' Tiramisu Latte, so personally, I think it's high time that the flavor combo hit the national stage. While Dunkin's arch-rival, Starbucks, does sell one Tiramisu Latte, it's only available at Starbucks Reserve locations. On Reddit, fans seemed to agree. "Tiramisu shakin' espresso?!" wrote one user, adding that they were "looking forward to trying the tiramisu drinks."