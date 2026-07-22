Dunkin's 2026 Fall Menu Just Leaked And This New Flavor Might Surprise You
Dunkin's fall menu is out, and it looks like a caffeinated, syrupy-sweet fever dream. The menu is speculative: The information comes from snack food blogger @markie_devo, who received the leak from a Dunkin' employee. Fans of the New England standby have good reason to believe the news since the blogger successfully leaked information on Dunkin's fall lineup last year. According to the influencer's Instagram post, the menu will likely drop nationwide on August 19.
This year's menu is heavy on drinks, with 14 fall options. Yes, pumpkin spice features heavily. The chain is launching five pumpkin-themed drinks, including the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, the Pumpkin Cloud Dunkalatte, and the Nutty Pumpkin Protein Latte. But Dunkin' is betting on a surprising new flavor for fall, too: tiramisu. Four of the lineup's drinks are themed around the classic Italian dessert. This fall, Dunkin' customers can order the Tiramisu Cloud Latte, Tiramisu Protein Latte, Tiramisu Shakin' Espresso, and the Tiramisu Marshmallow Matcha.
I'm a big fan of Korean cafe Tous Les Jours' Tiramisu Latte, so personally, I think it's high time that the flavor combo hit the national stage. While Dunkin's arch-rival, Starbucks, does sell one Tiramisu Latte, it's only available at Starbucks Reserve locations. On Reddit, fans seemed to agree. "Tiramisu shakin' espresso?!" wrote one user, adding that they were "looking forward to trying the tiramisu drinks."
What is Dunkin's full fall menu?
That's not all: Other drinks include the Harvest Spiced Chai, Matcha Point, Melon Deuce Energy drink, and two refreshers, the Berry Daydream and the Berry Clementine. There's also the Pumpkin Pie Coffee Chiller, a frozen coffee drink swirled with marshmallow cold foam and topped with whipped cream and caramel. It's the drink @markie_devo is "looking most forward to." The Chipotle Hash Browns are back, along with the wrap version. Other snacks include Maple Sugar Bacon sandwiches and pumpkin-flavored donuts, munchkins, and muffins.
A few drinks, including the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, are familiar favorites. Others appear to be twists on previous launches. Last year's fall menu included a dragonfruit-flavored Berry Daydream Refresher, but this year's version allegedly features clementine concentrate under the drink's familiar cold foam topping.
Like Starbucks, Dunkin' seems to be going all-in on protein — a trend that both baristas and customers agree is past its prime. Plenty of people gripe about the return of the pumpkin trend each fall, too. While I'm no pumpkin spice hater, I'd love to see a little diversity in the fall drink lineup. Here's hoping that this is tiramisu's big break.